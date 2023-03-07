Dry Chemistry Analyzer Market Size to Surpass US$ 17.7 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global dry chemistry analyzer market is expected to clock US$ 17.7 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.28 % during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Dry Chemistry Analyzer Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Market Drivers

The demand for dry chemistry analyzers in hospitals and clinical laboratories increased significantly, attributed to the advantages offered by these systems in improving patient care and laboratory efficiency to deliver faster and more accurate test results. For instance, FUJIFILM introduced novel products such as NX 700, NX 500, and NX 10, which can offer precise results in less time and a single run. Moreover, rising diagnostic practices is also increasing the use of analyzers in hospitals. Research and development in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and academic research institutes are also increasing the use of dry chemistry analyzers due to their several advantages.

The global dry chemistry analyzer market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product Type, Application, and Region.

Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/dry-chemistry-analyzer-market/8250

Dry Chemistry Analyzer Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 12.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 17.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.28% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product Type, Application, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'

Based on product types, the global dry chemistry analyzer market has been segmented into:

semi-automated

fully automated.

Semi-automated and fully automated segments will show steady growth in the coming years. The semi-automated chemical analyzer provides analyte concentration immediately, eliminating the need for computation. A semi-automatic chemical analyzer can also provide an absorbance reading when using the absorbance module. Moreover, the Semi-auto chemical analyzer can perform a wide range of normal, special, and difficult chemistry investigations.

A fully automatic analyzer offers precise results with minimum human input. These measurable blood and other fluid characteristics may aid in diagnosing disease. Dry chemistry analyzers decrease the testing time for several analytes because of the automation of the testing procedure.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global dry chemistry analyzer market has been segmented based on application types into:

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

The hospital segment has dominated the market with the largest market share in 2021. Hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide rely on accurate, reliable laboratory testing to diagnose and treat patients. In recent years, dry chemistry analyzers have become an increasingly popular choice for running clinical tests in hospitals. These devices offer a wide range of advantages, from improved accuracy and streamlined workflow. These analyzers require minimal maintenance and can last for years with proper care, making them an economical option for hospitals and healthcare facilities. These systems also eliminate the need for purchasing and storing reagents, resulting in further cost savings.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global dry chemistry analyzer market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global dry chemistry analyzer market during the projection period owing to the high demand for analyzers from pharmaceutical, research, development, and clinical fields. Moreover, the North America market is growing significantly due to the presence of many market incumbents, such as Danaher Corporation, FUJIFILM etc.

The Asia Pacific dry chemistry analyzer market is anticipated to show lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to rising hospital density and growing government focus on increasing healthcare standards. Countries such as Japan have the highest demand for dry chemistry analyzers for diagnostics due to many aging people suffering from chronic diseases. The nation's high medical spending necessitates using cutting-edge analytical tools and materials to provide improved medical treatment.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/dry-chemistry-analyzer-market/8250

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape

Some prominent market players in the global dry chemistry analyzer market include:

Sysmex Corporation

AMS Alliance

Snibe Co. Ltd.

Teco Diagnostics

Erba Mannheim

F. Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

HITACHI, Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens AG.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DRY CHEMISTRY ANALYZER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic GLOBAL DRY CHEMISTRY ANALYZER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hospitals Blood Banks Diagnostic Laboratories Other

TOC Continued..

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8250

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

PCR in Companion Diagnostics Market by Type (RT-PCR, qPCR), Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Reference laboratories) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Pars Planitis Market by Therapy (Corticosteroids, Immunomodulatory Therapy), Distribution Chanel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Opioids Market by Product Type (Codeine, Fentanyl), Application (Pain Relief, Anesthesia), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Medical Refrigerators Market by Product Type (Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers, Blood Bank Refrigerators & Plasma Freezer), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Medical Plastics Market by Product Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polycarbonate (PC), Liquid Crystal Polymer), Application (Medical Disposables, Prosthetics & Implants, Drugs Packaging )-Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.