Global Colleges, Universities, and Professional Schools Market Report 2023

The colleges, universities, and professional schools market reached a value of nearly $1,094.86 billion in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $1,094.86 billion in 2021 to $1,510.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 and reach $1,961.13 billion in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from increased government funding, increase in number of private colleges and universities, and government initiatives for digital learning. The market was restrained by lack of senior staff and lack of accredited degrees from universities.



Going forward, focus on expansion of overseas university campuses, increasing student enrollment, and increasing investments by online educational institutions. Factor that could hinder the growth of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market in the future include new alternatives to college.



The colleges, universities, and professional schools market is segmented by type into technical and trade schools, junior colleges, higher education colleges and universities, business and secretarial schools, computer training, and professional and management development training.

The higher education colleges and universities market was the largest segment of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type, accounting for 89.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the computer training segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.



The trade schools, junior colleges market is segmented by type into cosmetology and barber schools, flight training, apprenticeship training, and other technical and trade schools. The other technical and trade schools market was the largest segment of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type, accounting for 2.1% of the total in 2021.

Going forward, the flight training segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.



The colleges, universities, and professional schools market is also segmented by type of expenditure into public and private. The public market was the largest segment of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type of expenditure, accounting for 59.2% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the private segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by type of expenditure, at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.



The colleges, universities, and professional schools market is also segmented by mode into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by mode, accounting for 69.5% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market segmented by mode, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market, accounting for 28.9% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market will be Middle East, and, Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.07% and 11.97% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and, Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.07% and 8.20% respectively.



The global colleges, universities, and professional schools market is fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.25% of the total market in 2021. University of Pennsylvania was the largest competitor with 1.32% share of the market, followed by University of Michigan with 0.83%, Stanford University with 0.58%, Harvard University with 0.53%, Columbia University with 0.53%, Duke University with 0.53%, University of Chicago with 0.52%, John Hopkins University with 0.51%, Cornell University with 0.47% and Yale University with 0.44%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the colleges, universities, and professional schools include companies should focus on undergoing partnerships, focus on metaverse technology, implementing learning management system in teaching and learning for an effective education system, and focus on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the teaching experience.



Player-adopted strategies in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market includes strengthening its business capabilities through the launch of new courses, offering a variety of pathways for learners through the launch of new online programs, enhancing its operational capabilities through business expansions, and nurturing the capacities and skills of a pool of innovators and influencers through new course launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the report recommends the companies in the colleges, universities, and professional schools market to focus on metaverse technology, use artificial intelligence, focus on the increase in the number of private colleges and universities, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events and continue to target major end-users.

