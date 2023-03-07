Epazz Receives Official Issuance of Utility Patent From the US Patent Office for Its AI-Predictive Smart Charging Pad for ZenaDrone 1000

CHICAGO, IL, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today it has received the official utility patent on its AI predictive Drone Smart Charging Pad .



Our Smart Charging Pad is a major game changer. Many of our competitors are pricing their charging pads for drones weighing less than 55 pounds at $4,000 to $15,000 per unit. Our Smart Charging Pad — which can be used to charge our ZenaDrone 1000, weighing over 250 pounds — will be priced at less than $15,000. ZenaDrone 1000 is a serious aircraft created for use by the military as well as in the oil and gas and agriculture industries. We designed it to be a workhorse and to push the limits of future technology available today. Our affordable technology has allowed us to gain market interest quickly.

Now, we will be able to seek international patents using established U.S. patent treaties. We will focus registering patents in Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, South Africa and Brazil.

In addition to a series of design patents and utility patents that we have filed, we will be filing many more patents as our technology continues to break new limits and challenge the growing drone industry. We believe we have entered the market at the right time.

Government regulators are creating a streamlined process to register the drones and certify drone operations.

The ZenaDrone Smart Charging Pad allows ZenaDrone 1000 to land on the charger for automatic charging. This allows the drone to be used in remote areas and operate autonomously. The Smart Charging Pad has built-in computer vision to understand the environment around it and select the best option for receiving energy. It also has options for solar panels or wind power. The self-charging feature is critical for a drone to be fully autonomous.

ZenaDrone 1000 is being marketed to governments as well as oil and gas and agricultural companies, which have fewer power grids. The fact that the charging pad uses solar panels or wind power to recharge will allow governments and companies to use ZenaDrone 1000 in remote areas. This recharging capability opens opportunities for managing power lines and wildfires and even performing search and rescue. The patent covers Epazz’s unique method to recharge the drone and its precise landing ability. The patent will be officially issued on March 7, 2023. Then we will file for international patent protection.

This is the second patent that has been issued to Epazz for ZenaDrone technology. The company has filed two other patents that are under review.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “Our portfolio of drone patents will gain the interest of larger parties. Our new patent is a major asset which may be added to our financials.”

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with machine-learning systems, multispectral sensors and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured by its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

ZenaDrone 1000 has garnered positive reviews in several industries, especially agricultural, oil and gas, wildfire and civil engineering. This year, ZenaDrone aims to enhance the AI capabilities of ZenaDrone 1000 to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions and dual-use features to accommodate commercial and military drone utilization.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics — or predictive modeling — a type of analysis that employs methods and resources for creating predictive models and making forecasts of future outcomes based on acquired data. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics and data mining. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize developing ZenaDrone 1000 by upgrading its AI technology to boost its global reach across industries.

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOSTM v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOSTM provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlexTM ( room-scheduling software ) and ProvitracTM ( an applicant-tracking system ).

