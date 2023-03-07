Spatial Light Modulator Market Is Predicted To Reach USD 600 Million at a 13.2% of CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Spatial light modulator market Research Report: By Type, by Application, By Industry and By Regions - Forecast to 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 600 million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 13.2% during the assessment timeframe.

Spatial light modulator market Key Players

Spatial Light Modulator Market Players Covered

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

Meadowlark Optics Inc. (U.S.)

Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

Kopin Corporation (U.S.)

Santec Corporation (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Laser 2000 Ltd. (U.K)

Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 600 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rising demand by industry stalwarts in regard to precision is expected to bolster demand for spatial light modulators. Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for high bandwidth speeds in the information technology sector.

The demand for high bandwidth speeds in the information technology sector and the rise in the building industry in South American or Asia-Pacific economies both contribute to the growth.

A two-dimensional optical wavefront can be altered via a spatial light modulator (SLM). It can give exact control over light waves by changing aspects of a light beam like phase, amplitude, and intensity. SLM is combined with liquid crystal materials to produce graphic cards for personal computers.

Holographic data storage, beam shaping, optical correlators, and other uses are among the major applications of SLM.

A method based on the computer-controlled phase scan of a linear-array spatial light modulator is known as multiphoton intrapulse interference phase scan (MIIPS). MIIPS can define an ultrashort pulse using a phase scan and then alter it to obtain the desired pulse shape at the target point (such as transform-limited pulse for optimised peak power, and other specific pulse shapes). This method has no moving parts, complete calibration and control of the ultrashort pulse, and a straightforward optical setup. There are linear array SLMs that can modify amplitude, phase, or both at once and employ nematic liquid crystal elements.

It is anticipated that increased demand for high-resolution displays in consumer electronics, gaming consoles, and advertising will create new opportunities for market expansion. The expensive cost of these devices and lack of knowledge about the benefits of SLM can be a problem for manufacturers. The weight of these devices can be decreased by miniaturising semiconductor chips, which could boost sales of SLM devices.

the user to comprehend current trends and happenings in the global virtual reality business better. The report's estimates were incredibly precise because to the researchers' ability to correlate historical data with important market trends. A comprehensive segmental analysis of the global Spatial light modulator market, split by type, application, industry, and geography.

Spatial Light Modulator Market Segment Overview

The Spatial light modulator market has been divided into types that are optically addressed, electrically addressed, and others. The liquid crystal EASLM section and the deformable mirror are further branches of the electrically addressed SLM segment.

The Spatial light modulator market has been divided into categories for laser beam, holography, pulse shaping, optical, display, and other applications.

Electronics, aerospace & military, automobile & transportation, education & research, and others are the market segments by industry.

According to region, the spatial light modulator market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Due to the flourishing automotive and education industries in China, Japan, and India, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow rapidly over the course of the projected period. Demand for spatial light modulators is anticipated to increase as industry leaders demand more precision. Due to consumer demand and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the markets in Europe and North America have enormous development potential. For instance, a pioneer in the field, Jenoptik AG, has introduced liquid crystal SLMs for CW laser light modulation. You can create semiconductor chips and tiny components using the laser that CW lights emit.

