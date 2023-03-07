Europe Cardboard Baler Market Sales Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.9% as Demand Rising Across Food Industry, States Fact.MR

Rockville, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on the analysis by market research and competitive intelligence providing company Fact.MR, the Europe cardboard baler market is estimated at US$ 219.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



The mushrooming packaging sector coupled with the surging e-commerce industry to create piles of waste cardboard as discarded packaging waste. Stacking cardboard boxes takes up space and creates a fire hazard. A cardboard baler can compress a large pile of cardboard into a small, manageable cube for transport or storage. This, in turn, saves space, labor costs, and time.

Further, every company strives to show its clients that it is an environmentally conscious enterprise that is well-versed in sustainability and environmental protection. This one issue has risen to the top of customers' concerns and influences them to patronize and cooperate with particular businesses.

Recycling and reusing waste are the most impactful ways to show that a business is well-run and environmentally conscious. All ecological programs aim to take the waste and turn it into raw materials for later use, and cardboard balers play a key role in achieving this, thus, witnessing high sales.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe cardboard baler market was valued at US$ 208.4 million in 2022

in 2022 Europe cardboard baler market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and be valued at US$ 320.6 million by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a 2.3% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 France accounts for the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period i.e., 4.5% from 2023-2033

from 2023-2033 By product type, top-loading cardboard baler is expected to account for 47.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 By cardboard type, double wall cardboard is estimated to account for the major market share i.e., 44.0% in 2023

Market’s Key Stratagems

Manufacturers in the market are utilizing ground-breaking strategies to enhance their market presence and gain high-profit margins.

Additionally, digital platforms offer immense growth opportunities to both manufacturers and distributors to reach out to potential customers remotely. Long-term collaboration with end-users and improving quotations to help receive government deals as the government is establishing waste collection and recycling facilities across the region, which augment the market’s growth.

Key Companies Profiled

Techgene Machinery Co., Ltd.

MACBALER ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED

Harmony Enterprises

SHAANXI NICK MACHINERY EQUIPMENT CO. LTD

Segmentation of Cardboard Baler Industry Research

By Product Type: Cardboard Baler Tonnage Horizontal Balers Closed End Horizontal Baler Open End Horizontal Baler Two Ram Horizontal Baler Portable Cardboard Balers Top Loading Cardboard Baler Vertical Cardboard Baler Light Duty Vertical Baler Medium Duty Vertical Baler Heavy Duty Vertical Baler

By Components: Conveyor Belts and Chains Hopper Component Hydraulic Systems

By Cardboard Type: Corrugated Fiberboard Single Face Fiberboard Single Wall Fiberboard Double Wall Cardboard Triple Wall Cardboard Paperboard Material

By Country: Germany UK France Spain Italy BENELUX NORDICs Portugal Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe cardboard baler market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (cardboard baler tonnage, horizontal balers (closed-end horizontal baler, open-end horizontal baler, and two ram horizontal baler), portable cardboard balers, top loading cardboard baler, and vertical cardboard baler (light duty vertical baler, medium duty vertical baler, and heavy-duty vertical baler), components (conveyor belts and chains, hopper component, and hydraulic systems), cardboard type (corrugated fiberboard, single face fiberboard, single wall fiberboard, double wall cardboard, triple wall cardboard, and paperboard material), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

