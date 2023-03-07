Iceland Seafood International hf: Annual General Meeting 16th March 2023 - Final proposals and agenda

The Annual General Meeting of Iceland Seafood International hf will be held on Thursday 16 March 2023 at 4pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavik, Iceland. The meeting will be in Icelandic.

Enclosed is the final agenda for the Annual General Meeting 2023 and final proposals. No changes have been made neither to the proposals nor the agenda since the meeting was convened.

Information and documents for the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website: Annual General Meeting 2023 (icelandseafood.com)

Attachments