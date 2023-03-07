IoT Telecom Services Global Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption of IoT Powered Smart Cameras for Security Drives Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Telecom Services Market by Connectivity, Network Management Solution, Service Type, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the IoT telecom services market was valued at $17.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $254.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

With the advent of the digital age, the Internet of Things is no longer a radically new concept; instead, it has become an everyday practice that is constantly being improved upon and expanded. Around the world, IoT solutions are actively being implemented in a variety of industries.

Recently, the telecom sector has witnessed a significant increase in the use of IoT, and this trend is predicted to continue. Therefore, adopting novel, forward-thinking, and customized strategies is essential. For telecom companies looking to embrace the digital age, gain a significant competitive edge, and take full advantage of the opportunities that contemporary technology presents, the deployment of IoT-based initiatives is now a need.

The reality is that Internet of Things (IoT) communication tactics have been profoundly altering the technical landscape and establishing a new universe. IoT for telecom operators offers a variety of benefits and prospects, transforming the telecom industry. It is anticipated that the Internet of Things will continue to alter how telecommunications service providers facilitate connectivity between gadgets and humans. As a result, telecommunications firms must create fresh IoT solutions for the clients..

A surge in technological advancement and innovation and adoption of IoT powered smart cameras for security primarily drive the growth of the IoT telecom services market. However, lack of guidelines for spectrum allocation hampers the market growth to some extent. Moreover, adoption of blockchain technology is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT telecom services market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global IoT telecom services market trends is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Connectivity

Cellular Technology

LPWAN

NB-IoT

RF-Based

By Network Management Solution

Network Performance Monitoring and Optimization

Network Traffic Management

Network Security Management

By Service Type

Business Consulting Services

Installation and Integration Services

Devices and Applicaton Management Solution

IoT billing and subscription management

M2M Billing Management

By Application

Smart Building and Home Automation

Capillary Network Management

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Vehicle Telematics

Energy and Utilities

Smart Healthcare

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

T-Mobile

Sierra Wireless

LM Ericsson Telephone Company

Vodafone Idea Ltd

TELUS Corporation

MediaTek Inc

telstra

Orange

Sequans Communications

puresoftware ltd

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY CONNECTIVITY



CHAPTER 5: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOLUTION



CHAPTER 6: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE



CHAPTER 7: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 8: IOT TELECOM SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



