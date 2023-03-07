Injectable Nanomedicine Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Pune, India, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global injectable nanomedicine market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the forthcoming years owing to the rising number of ageing population across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Injectable Nanomedicine Market, 2023-2030”.

Notable Industry Development

March 2021: Pacira got FDA approval for EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) for pediatric populations.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Historical Data for 2019 to 2021

Key Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and high demand for injectable nanomedicine.

Hospitals section ought to grow at a massive CAGR because of technological improvements and the rising incidence of chronic illnesses.

North America is projected to account for maximum percentage of the injectable nanomedicine market.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa account for the majority of the injectable nanomedicine market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Commercialization to Underpin Industry Growth

Industry players anticipate investment in nanomedicine developments will propel injectable nanomedicine market share. Prominently, a surge in commercialization and infusion of funds from drug makers have boded well for the business outlook. The application of nanomedicine in drug discovery will encourage investments in the landscape. It is worth noting that bullish research activities, as well as technological advancements, will bode well for companies gearing to boost their portfolios. Furthermore, industry participants expect a collaboration between academia and pharmaceutical companies will expedite innovations. However, a low approval rate for clinical use and complexities in nanoscale manufacturing may dent the growth prospect.





Regional Analysis-

Expansion of Healthcare Facilities to Encourage Investments in North America

Leading companies envisage the U.S. and Canada to emerge as favorable investment hubs to expand the penetration of injectable nanomedicine. A notable uptick in research activities has ushered in innovations across North America. So much so that prevalence of advanced healthcare facilities could foster North America market outlook.

Europe injectable nanomedicine market growth will observe stellar growth during the assessment period. The bullish outlook is majorly attributed to the penetration of strong healthcare infrastructure and the availability of sterile GMP-approved sites for the manufacturing and development of nanomedicine. It is pertinent to mention that the rising footfall of clinics and R&D institutes across the U.K., France, Germany and Italy will propel regional growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Focus on Product Portfolio Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge

Stakeholders have upped investments in mergers & acquisitions, research and development activities, product launches and geographical expansion. Leading players are poised to invest in technological advancements and product offerings in the ensuing period.





List of Key Players Covered in the Injectable Nanomedicine Market Report:

Lupin

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

CELGENE CORPORATION

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the manufacturers cope up with the impacts COVID-19?

Which company is expected to generate the highest revenue?

What are the market growth drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

Which segment is set to dominate the market in terms of share?

Market Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Liposomes

Nanocrystals

Micelles

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Others

By Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Diseases

Infection Control

Inflammatory Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

R&D Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





