The Soap Dispenser Market is anticipated to hold a share of US$ 5.75 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The soap dispenser market is anticipated to expand its roots at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market valuation of US$ 5.75 billion by 2033, while it is likely to be valued at US$ 3.21 billion in 2023.



The expanding healthcare sector, along with the government authorities spreading awareness around hand hygiene, are fueling the demand for soap dispensers.

The technological integration of sensors is producing products like smart soap dispensers and automatic soap dispensers, which is garnering market opportunities.

Rapidly increasing consciousness around healthy practices in people is propelling market growth. Furthermore, corporate settings are also adopting liquid soap dispensers.

Proliferation of infectious diseases, the authority's changing course of action around health management is pushing spaces to adopt smart soap dispensers.

Multi-purpose soap dispensers can also be used as hand sanitizer dispensers, increasing their utility while penetrating residential settings.

The fear of infection has been triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some regions are still dealing with the spread, flourishing the soap dispenser market growth.

Key Points

The United States is likely to lead the soap dispenser market in terms of market share. The United States held a market share of 81.5% in 2022. The market growth is attributed to the big government initiatives spreading awareness around hazardous infections and their prevention among its citizens.

China is another significant soap dispenser market. It held a market share of 44.2% in 2022. The regional growth is attributed to stringent government norms and ongoing regulations.

The manual segment is likely to thrive in the product type category as it held a share of 57.9% in 2022. The growth is attributed to factors like lower prices and higher availability of clean-label packaging. At the same time, automatic and smart soap dispensers are also getting popular among consumers.

The residential segment is expected to top the application type category as it covers a 37.1% share of the global market. The growth of this segment is boosted by increased awareness around hand hygiene, making contactless handwashing another preventive measure.

Competitive Landscape

The key market vendors focus on ensuring the quality of the material and clean labeling options along with the integration of automatic dispensing technology. Key competitors also acquire, merge, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are: ASI American Specialties, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Simplehuman, Kohler Co, Toto Ltd, and Georgia-Pacific LLC

Recent Market Developments

Georgia-Pacific LLC has introduced the new enMotion Gen2 automatic soap dispenser that holds a capacity of 1200 ml. The dispenser delivers foam type of hygiene form and comes with a wall mount set. It comes with D-size alkaline batteries, a push lock, and a mounting bracket.

Kohler Co. has launched its Cruz soap dispenser and holder that comes in a frosted glass bottle in polished chrome. Its USP lies in the premium metal construction with higher reliability and durability. The company claims to double the exceeding industry durability standard.

ASI American Specialties, Inc. has introduced it’s EZ fill soap dispensing system that can integrate up to 6 dispensers and works on a multi-feed system. It delivers soap through its own controllable peristaltic pump.





Key Segments

By Product Type:

Touch-free

Manual/Push

By Material:

Plastic

Nickel

Bronze

stainless steel

silver

chrome

others



By Type:

wall-mounted

countertop

free standing



By Price Range:

economical

premium

mid-range



By Capacity:

below 500 ml

500 - 750 ml

750 - 1000 ml

1000 - 1250 ml

1250 - 1500 ml

1500 ml & above

By Application:

Institutional

Household

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Key Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Soap Dispenser Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

