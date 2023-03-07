Fire Hose and Nozzle Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: Growth In Commercial And Residential Construction Activities Bolsters Sector

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Hose and Nozzle Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fire hose market is likely to have a CAGR of 6.85%, and the fire nozzle market expects to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.



A fire hose is an essential tool for firefighting applications. It is used to carry water to the end nozzle for spraying water on a targeted system. The working pressure of the fire hose can vary between 6 - 25 bar pressures. The fire hose nozzle is a solid stream used to flow liquid substances, where the flow rate depends on the stream's velocity and the discharge opening's size.

Moreover, the fire hose and nozzle are also used as flotation devices in water rescue applications by inflating air in the hose. Further, it is also used to pump water out of basements. Hoses and nozzles are available in various qualities, and their life span depends on which material quality and its usage frequency.



The increase in the rate of economic growth in the various developing regions of the world, combined with favorable fixed investments, is projected to have a positive impact on the industry for the fire safety industry. Moreover, the growing demand for fire services across commercial segments such as sports fields, hotels, hospitals, industries, and other propel the development of the fire care industry in North America. The consumption of fire safety equipment is rising in commercial construction activities due to the increasing fire regulations for buildings contributing to the growth of the fire hose and fire nozzle market.



The rapid outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic is said to severely impact the manufacturing sector, including fire hoses and nozzles in the initial phase. However, the gradual resumption of construction activities and continued demand from all end-use sectors is anticipated to enhance the growth of the fire hose and nozzle market in the subsequent periods across the globe.



The constant development of fire hoses and nozzle maintains a sustainable presence in the industry. There have been considerable developments in the global fire hose and nozzle market regarding features and models. For instance, in March 2019, Delta fire launched the delta mini 3D nozzle ball, which is beneficial in providing 3D coverage. The Mini Nozzle Ball can be fitted to a long-reach rigid tube to enable firefighters to pass it through a car window or skip while keeping a safe distance.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

By nozzle pressure, the conventional pressure segment dominates the industry share, accounting for a revenue share of USD 101.57 million.

The automatic pressure fire nozzle industry is growing at a high CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period owing to its good design mechanism to maintain constant pressure and is easily controllable by the nozzle operator.

In 2021, at least four people died, and 44 were injured in a fire accident at the Indian Oil Corporation's Haldia refinery. Hence, such factors increase the demand for fire safety the individuals working in industries due to rising fire incidents in the factories.

In 2022, the US Department of Agriculture announced they had invested almost USD 4 million in the Newcastle Fire Protection District, which will significantly contribute to the fire hose and nozzle market.

Hoses made up of PVC are gaining popularity among the end-users as they are widely used for fire fighting systems as an accessory of fire fighting reels.

In 2020, China saw a high rise in fires, with 6,987 fire incidents reported, which is 13.6% percent from the previous year. Hence, the increasing fire incidence is expected to boost the fire hose and nozzle market.

In 2021, the offline distribution channel dominated the global fire hose and nozzle market. Factors such as the larger reach in areas lacking connectivity and consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of the products are driving the growth of the offline segment in the fire hose and nozzle market.

MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth In Commercial And Residential Construction Activities



The construction of various hotels is expected to support global fire hose and nozzle market growth. For instance, in 2021, APAC was the dominant region where hotel development activity increased by about 5% compared. Hence, such factors surge the installation of fire safety systems, thereby contributing to the industry demand. Further, in 2021, European hospital construction projects were started, which are expected to be finished by 2025. The project aims to construct a hospital complex on a ten-hectare plot of land in the Belgian municipality of WoluweSaint-Lambert. The region's huge expansion of commercial buildings significantly supports the industry demand.



Increase in Fire Season and Wildfire Trade



In 2021, a study backed by NOAA determined that climate change is one of the main drivers of the rise in fire weather in the western United States. Hence, fluctuation in climatical conditions is surging the wildfire, thereby supporting the use of fire hoses and nozzles to prevent property and life damage. Moreover, the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) statistics show that in 2022 Oct, approximately 56,660 fires have already burned a total of 6,946,391 acres. Therefore, increasing fire incidents have raised fire safety awareness, contributing to the growth of the fire hose and nozzle market.



Government Focus Towards Fire Prevention and Safety Regulation



In 2022, the UK government converted the fire safety bill into a fire safety act. This movement provides more power and control over implementing fire safety systems. It has clarified who will be accountable for building fire safety as the duty-holder/building owner for multi-occupied, residential buildings. Further, in 2020, the National Building Code of 2016 also laid down stringent rules regarding fire safety for new and existing buildings, which is necessary to have a third-party accreditation for fire safety. Hence, such initiatives by governments and organizations are developing fire safety requirements, significantly propelling the global fire hose and nozzle market growth.



Segmentation by Nozzle Pressure

Conventional Pressure

Automatic Pressure

Segmentation by Hose Pressure

Low Pressure

High Pressure

Segmentation by End-user

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Distribution

Offline

Online

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America's global fire hose market was valued at USD 185.81 million in 2022 and dominated the global industry. The increasing adoption of fire safety equipment among the end-users contributes to the growth of the segment in the region. In 2021, National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reported approximately 58,733 wildfires across the US that had burned around 7.13 million acres. Hence, such factors are increasing the consumption of fire protection systems, thereby contributing to the growth of the fire hose and nozzle market. The region also dominated the global fire nozzle market and was valued at USD 53.59 million in 2022.

Europe, one of the largest economies, involves some developed countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The region's large fire hose and nozzle market is attributed to the implementation fire safety equipment across several industries. The rise in government investment in developing fire safety awareness is expected to drive the market demand. Moreover, the increasing number of commercial and residential construction in Europe will likely increase the demand for fire hoses and nozzles in the coming years.

APAC is expected to observe the fastest growth rate in the fire hose and nozzle market during the forecast period. APAC fire hose market is significantly growing at the highest CAGR of 7.34% due to the extensive penetration of commercial construction across the region. Additionally, due to stringent safety standards for residential and commercial establishments, GCC countries have been a lucrative industry for fire hoses and nozzles.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

Australia

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Key Vendors

Akron Brass Company

Guardian Fire Equipment, Inc

Johnson Controls

Rosenbauer

Other Prominent Vendors

All-American Hose

Angus Fire

Delta Fire

Elkhart Brass

Jakob Eschbach GmbH

LEADER S.A.S

Newage Fire Protection Services

Richards Hose Ltd

SHILLAFIRE

Stang Industries, Inc.

The Superior Fire Hose Corp.

Terraflex

Unfire AB.

Zhejiang Zhuji Huaqiu Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Quanzhou Forede Firefighting Equipment Co., Ltd.

CYCO Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $540 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $803.41 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



