GKN Automotive Expands U.S. Operations with New Aftermarket Warehouse in Dallas-Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, today announced the opening of its new Dallas-Fort Worth warehouse. The new facility will house its extensive and constantly updated portfolio of products for its aftermarket customers, including axle assemblies for light-duty passenger vehicles, driveshafts, joint and boot kits for all common makes and vehicle types.



The new 3PL facility, finished in December 2022, is located in Fort Worth, TX, and features 80,000 square feet of warehouse space, 4,000 pallet locations, and ten dock doors with room for expansion up to 240,000 square feet. This warehouse will be the hub for all U.S. independent parts distributors and garage fulfillment. GKN Automotive’s new warehouse will deliver real-time inventory feeds and EDI ordering. It will be staffed with eighteen employees to start, with plans to add up to 40 additional employees over the next three years.

GKN Automotive’s aftermarket business supplies original GKN Automotive driveline parts. It offers a wide range of CV shafts and components as well as complete driveshafts for passenger cars, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide.

“As a leading partner of carmakers and a holder of numerous patents, we are the first to bring new driveline technologies to the aftermarket," said Dominik Görts, GKN Automotive Vice President, Aftermarket Business. “We supply aftermarket parts that fit perfectly and repair solutions for all the major vehicle models. With our new, ultra-modern warehouse logistics system, we can make our products available more easily and quickly than before.”

“We are excited about our expansion and growth in the U.S. through this new warehouse,” said Stephen DiSorbo, National Sales Manager IAM North America. “This will allow us to service new and existing customers significantly faster and help make their garages more efficient and profitable.”

About GKN Automotive

GKN Automotive is a world-leading global automotive technology company that pioneered electric drive systems and is now driving the future of transportation. Its origins date back to 1759, and for the last 70 years, it has been at the forefront of the automotive industry, putting key technologies into series production. It is the trusted partner for most of the world’s automotive companies, specializing in developing, building, and supplying market-leading driveline systems and advanced ePowertrain technologies. It is the global leader in sideshafts, with eight out of ten of the world’s best-selling cars using its sideshaft technology. The first eDrive system was fitted to a production car over 20 years ago and GKN Automotive is now powering over two million electrified vehicles worldwide. GKN Automotive is headquartered in the UK, operating in 18 countries, and employing more than 25,000 people worldwide.

About GKN Automotive Aftermarket Business

As the world's leading OEM partner in the field of drive technology, GKN Automotive offers a broad portfolio in the aftermarket business supplying CV shafts, joint kits, boot kits and driveshafts that lets customers “experience better.” Thanks to state-of-the-art distribution centers, customers benefit from forward-looking technologies, high-added value, and rapid availability.



