Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to Grow USD 2.70 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 6.27%: Spherical Insights

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market worth $2.70 billion by 2030

According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size to grow from USD 1.60 billion in 2021 to USD 2.70 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.27% during the forecast period.

Key Insights

The Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size was valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2021.

The Worldwide Market Share is growing at a CAGR of 6.27% from 2022 to 2030

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size is expected to reach USD 2.70 billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Hydrogen peroxide, a chemical composed of oxygen and hydrogen, is used in a wide range of industrial fields. The chemical is highly suited for usage in the paper and pulp sector, as well as in healthcare, thanks to a number of characteristics it possesses, such as antibacterial and efficient bleaching activities. As an antiseptic, the material is highly sought-after in the healthcare sector and is typically used to scrapes and bruises on the skin to prevent infection. It is commonly used as a mouth rinse due to its ability to lessen mouth soreness, mucous, and other oral illnesses. In order to effectively remove dead skin while preventing infection, the substance primarily releases oxygen, which creates foaming on the cut and bruised skin. The pulp and paper sector is predicted to increase its need for hydrogen peroxide as it is expected to be employed in a wide range of applications. The product's antiseptic properties are also anticipated to result in more demand from the healthcare industry. The dangers that hydrogen peroxide poses to the environment and to human health are expected to limit the market's continued growth.

The bleaching segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the global hydrogen peroxide market is segmented into Oxidant, Disinfectant, Bleaching. Among these, the bleaching segment is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The chemical is used in a variety of bleaching processes in the pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and textile sectors. The item is very useful in the medical industry as a mouthwash, dental bleach, hair bleach, and for maintaining oral hygiene. Most of the substance is utilised in the textile sector as bleach, which is widely used to whiten clothing and get stains out of both synthetic and natural fibres. As it aids in enhancing the mechanical properties of fibres, it is also used in the manufacture of fabrics.

The pulp and paper segment is dominating the market over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global hydrogen peroxide market share is segmented into Healthcare, Wastewater Treatment. Among these, the pulp and paper segment is dominating the market over the forecast period. The material is similarly recognised as a chlorine-free element to bleach, making it an essential part of the pulp and paper industry around the world. The mechanical and chemical properties of pulp are improved, and the quality and brightness of paper are increased, when it is used properly. It has increased demand in the industry since it reduces manufacturing costs, provides better quality, is easy to use, and is ecologically friendly.





Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 2.70 Billion CAGR 6.27 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Function, By Application, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema S.A., BASF, ClearTech Industries, Evonik Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals LTD, Hansol chemicals, Indian Peroxide Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Meghmani Finechem Limited, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, National Peroxide Limited, Nouryan, Solvay, Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

Immediate Delivery Available of this Market Report

North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022. The demand for Hydrogen Peroxide is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Hydrogen Peroxide was dominated by the Asia Pacific region due to its numerous uses in LPG blending, which are steadily gaining pace to achieve environmental sustainability, the strong product demand in Asia Pacific is ascribed to this.





Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Hydrogen Peroxide market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Function

Oxidant

Disinfectant

Bleaching

Hydrogen Peroxide Market, By Application

Healthcare

Wastewater Treatment

List of Key Market Players

Akzo Nobel NV

Arkema S.A.

BASF

ClearTech Industries

Evonik Industries

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals LTD

Hansol chemicals

Indian Peroxide Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Meghmani Finechem Limited

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

National Peroxide Limited

Nouryan

Solvay

Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

Other

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Hydrogen peroxide prices in Europe have increased, according to Arkema. This action was made to control the rising cost of electricity in Europe.

