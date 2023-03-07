English Finnish

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 7 March 2023 at 1.00 p.m. EET

Marimekko and adidas announce a new limited-edition collaboration collection

Finnish design house Marimekko and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, re-join forces for a fifth limited-edition collaboration collection. The cross-category collaboration unites Marimekko’s art of printmaking and adidas’ performance across apparel, footwear and accessories.

The new collaboration sees two iconic prints from the Marimekko archive introduced across adidas’ forerunning performance technology. Both prints capture the design and sentiment of the 1960s with a modern expression in colorways for the next generation for this limited-edition collection. The two prints – Linssi and Lokki – are gems of the Marimekko archive; the Linssi print was originally designed in 1966 by the textile and environmental artist Kaarina Kellomäki and remains a timeless icon to this day. The Lokki print was designed in 1961 by one of Marimekko’s most established print designers Maija Isola, who was inspired by sun and shade playing across fabric.

“The Linssi and Lokki prints were created over 50 years ago with a genuine desire to bring people energy and joy with bold prints and vibrant colors. To see our patterns come alive through movement, and supported by adidas’s world class performance technology, is incredible. This collection is a modern expression of print and a wonderful legacy for the next generation to enjoy,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.

“We are delighted to be collaborating again with Marimekko to present their iconic prints in new ways. Using our leading performance innovation for ultimate comfort and style, we've created something for everyone across our collection to inspire all forms of movement and adventure this spring. We are proud that this collection embodies the expressive, varied and conscious lifestyle of our Gen Z community,” tells Aimee Arana, adidas Global, General Manager, Sportswear & Training.

Revealing a new palette designed for the next generation to inspire optimism and self-expression through movement, the collection includes pieces for women, men and kids spanning across training, running, tennis, cycling, golf, sportswear, and Originals. The collaboration continues to embody a shared design philosophy and sees key pieces from the collection made in part with recycled materials. The latest adidas x Marimekko collection will be available from 15 March onward on adidas.com.

Limited-edition brand collaborations increase Marimekko’s international brand awareness and this way support Marimekko’s international growth strategy. In addition, brand collaboration collections typically generate licensing income to Marimekko. Most of the licensing income from the collaboration with adidas has been recognized as revenue for Marimekko in EMEA in the first quarters of 2021 and 2022.



About Marimekko

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2022, the company’s net sales were EUR 167 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 382 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 460 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.

For more information, please visit: adidas.com