Fly Play hf.: PLAY’s Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

Please find attached PLAY’s Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022

PLAY´s Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 has been published in advance of the Company´s Annual General Meeting which will be held on March 7th at 16 pm in Iðnó , Vonarstræti 3, 101 Reykjavík.

The Annual and Sustainability Report can be located on PLAY´s website https://www.flyplay.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

For further information contact Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, birgir@flyplay.com and Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO of PLAY, olafur@flyplay.com .





