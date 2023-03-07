English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer



Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26759/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 0.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 0.24 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com