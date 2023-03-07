Sweden Diabetes Market Report 2023: Featuring B. Braun Melsungen, Eli Lilly, Novo Nardisk, Becton, Dickinson, Medtronic & More

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sweden's Diabetes Market will reach US$ 1.86 Billion in 2028 and expand at a CAGR of 4.26% from 2023 to 2028, according to the publisher. Diabetes is obtaining epidemic proportions, and digital health companies are fighting back with innovative solutions.

According to World Diabetes Organization, diabetes presently affects 59.8 million individuals in Europe, which will rise to 73.8 million by 2040. Diabetes is currently one of the most critical emergencies in global health and shows an increasing prevalence in Sweden.

The healthcare system of Sweden has taken a heavy toll due to diabetes, which could be due to the associated direct costs required for medical management. Nowadays, caring for people with Type 2 diabetes has expanded from including only GPs to involving RNs in the main workforce. In Sweden, PHCCs have diabetes-responsible GPs and RNs available in-house who have the overall responsibility for the care and treatment of people with T2DM. According to the publisher, the Sweden Market was US$ 1.45 Billion in 2022.



Type 2 diabetes is a heterogeneous disease in Sweden



Diabetes mellitus is recognized as an epidemic. The prevalence of type 2 diabetes is increasing dramatically in Sweden, with projections of even higher growth over the coming decades. The rapidly increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure are indications of the increasing usage of diabetic drugs. At any age, increasing weight raises the risk of type 2 diabetes. In people who are obese, type 2 diabetes is three to ten times more common than it is in people of average weight. Moreover, over the past decades, childhood-onset type 1 diabetes has been reported to be increasing in Sweden.



Insulin Pen will grow at a High Rate and Capturing the Highest Market Share in the Coming Years



The Sweden Diabetes Market by the device is segmented into; SMBG, CGM, Insulin Pumps, and Insulin Pens. Insulin cartridges in reusable pens are an upgraded version of insulin vials. Significant types of insulin are manufactured in the form of cartridges, which makes them easily attainable. These devices have all the functional advantages of reusable pens and are economical, as these cartridges are less costly than disposable insulin pens in the long run. Due to the rising demand for insulin cartridges, most insulin device manufacturers have produced reusable insulin pens compatible with various manufacturers' cartridges. These insulin cartridges are more consumer-friendly, as they are smaller and less observable than the classic vial-and-syringe. These devices are also more portable for consumers on the go.



Moreover, the SMBG segment also holds a significant market share. Driving factors that help to reach this market are the increasing diabetic population in Sweden, Governments, and NGOs' efforts to increase awareness, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and availability of reimbursements.



Key Players:



The major players competing in the Sweden Diabetes Market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickenson (BD), Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, DarioHealth Corp., Dexcom Inc., Roche Diagnostic, and Tandem Diabetes Care.



In May 2021, Medtronic announced the CE Mark for expanded functionality of the company's In Pen smart insulin pen for multiple daily injections (MDI).



In May 2021, Medtronic secured European approvals for its Guardian 4 sensor. The Guardian 4 sensor can be either utilized as a standalone continuous glucose monitor or combined into Medtronic's insulin pumps and pens to add real-time glucose monitoring alongside insulin tracking.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Sweden Diabetes Market



6. Sweden Diabetes Population



7. Sweden Diabetes Market Share Analysis



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Market & Users



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) -Sweden Market & Users



10. Insulin Pen -Sweden Market & User Analysis



11. Insulin Pump - Sweden Market & Users



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis



14. SMBG - Company Analysis



15. CGM - Company Analysis



