Cloud Database Market To Reach USD 38.6 Billion at a CAGR of 14.80% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cloud Database Market Research Report, by Database, Model, Component, Organization Size, End-User — Global Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 38.6 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 14.80% during the assessment timeframe.

Cloud Database Market Overview:

Due to the emergence of new technology like the Internet of Things, Market Research Future projects that the cloud database market will reach maturity in 2030. It is believed that the Internet of Things (IoT) and the growing popularity of database as a service (DBaaS) would revolutionise the IT industry as a whole. The growing adoption of cloud databases and DBaaS produces a value proposition that fosters corporate agility, lowers costs, enhances service resilience, guarantees performance, and provides a few other advantages. Value proposition is the creation of a number of features and services that make a company's product alluring to buyers.

Nowadays, success in the cloud is fueled by value proposition combined with technology. In order to experience a distinctive and compelling breakthrough, numerous large organisations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises have implemented value proposition. The technology value proposition is also anticipated to be one of the key drivers of the cloud database market throughout the course of the forecast period. However, as it can expose corporate data to malware and hackers, rising privacy concerns are anticipated to restrain the growth of the cloud database market over the assessment period.

The prominent players in the Cloud Database Market are

Google Inc. (US)

Amazon.com (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

Salesforce.com Inc. (US)

Rackspace Inc. (US)

SAP AG (Germany)

CenturyLink (US)

CSC (Computer Science Corporation) (US).

Cloud Database Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 38.6 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.80% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities Rapid adoption of new technology Key Market Drivers Growing implementation of cloud database and DBaaS results in value proposition

Scalability is seen as a system attribute that is desirable since it provides businesses with dependable and secure database services and solutions.

Scalability boosts database services' elasticity and service velocity, guaranteeing that organisations may deploy data with ease. A database is balanced out by database scalability to ensure that it can hold a lot of data. Also, the database can handle large loads of continuously growing data traffic thanks to data scalability. Thus, one of the things driving the growth of the cloud database market is predicted to be scalability.

A cloud platform is used to create and deliver a service called a cloud database. Both the conventional and database as a service (DBaaS) environments are included. The conventional database is made up of a variety of both organised and unstructured content. Enterprises receive scalable and dependable database solutions because to it.

A computing infrastructure platform including public, private, and hybrid clouds houses a cloud database. A standard database environment that is used to run database software makes up DBaaS. Due to the quick adoption of cloud-based services and solutions due to benefits such as the elimination of physical infrastructure, ease of access, on-demand SQL, instantaneous scalability, and others, the service is scaled on implementation of instantly assigned computing solution, run-time, and storage of resources is expected to experience positive growth in the forecast period.

Cloud Database Market Segments:

The database, model, component, organisation size, end-users, and geography segments of the cloud database market are used.

SQL databases and NoSQL databases make up the two segments of the cloud database market by type of database.

This market is divided into service model and deployment model based on model. The industry is further divided into public cloud, private cloud, virtual private cloud, and hybrid cloud based on service model. Database as a Service (DBaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service are three segments of deployment models (IaaS).

The market is divided into software and service segments based on component. Database encryption, backup and recovery, data scalability and replication, database application builders, and other tools are the different market segments. The market is divided into three service categories based on type: deployment and maintenance service, system and network integration service, and training and consulting service.

The market is divided into major enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises based on the size of the organisation.

The market is divided into categories based on end-users, including BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, government, academic, and others.

Cloud Database Market Regional Analysis:

The worldwide segments are broken down into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe.

During the assessment period, North American nations including the US and Canada are anticipated to dominate the cloud database market with IoT implementation and rising cloud-based service usage. Because IT organisations are becoming more and more dependent on cloud databases, there are numerous investments, research projects, and development activities going on in the US. As a result, users of cloud databases benefit from improved cloud infrastructure as well as network security.

The cloud database market is anticipated to grow as security-based applications become more widely adopted in Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is therefore anticipated to have the market's quickest growth during the time of forecast. Due to the leading IT businesses investing in the European markets, the managed database solutions market is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe.

The market for cloud databases in North America is expanding quickly due to the rapid uptake of new technology. As a result, the region is anticipated to hold the greatest market share during the forecast period and hence dominate the market. A few nations in the region that are leading due to technological breakthroughs and rising use of cloud-based services are the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Major cloud database providers in the US, including Google Inc., Oracle, Amazon.com, IBM, and Microsoft, are upgrading cutting-edge technological architecture and offering cloud database network security. As IoT usage rises and small, medium-sized, and big businesses move their operations to the cloud, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the market's quickest growth. Because to their large client bases, China, Japan, and India are the top three nations in the region. Due to improved customer experiences, increased investments by tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT sector, and other factors, Europe is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

