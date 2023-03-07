Tremor International Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

Generated record CTV spend and Contribution ex-TAC in both Q4 and FY 2022; CTV spend increased 59% from Q4 2021 and 41% from full year 2021

Linear and CTV cross-planning capabilities created through acquisition of Amobee position the Company for increased CTV market share gains and major partnerships in 2023 and beyond

Investment in VIDAA expected to generate meaningful revenue benefits beginning in late-2023

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) (“Tremor” or the “Company”), a global leader in data-driven video and connected TV (“CTV”) advertising technology offering an end-to-end platform that enables advertisers to optimize their campaigns and media companies to maximize inventory yield, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Summary

  • Generated record Q4 2022 Contribution ex-TAC of $103.0 million, compared to $88.6 million in Q4 2021, and record Contribution ex-TAC of $309.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $302.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, in-line with market expectations. All results shown for the three months ended December 31, 2022 include contributions from Amobee, while all results shown for the year ended December 31, 2022 include contributions from Amobee for the September 12, 2022 through December 31, 2022 period.

  • Significantly expanded CTV market share, generating record Q4 CTV spend of $99.6 million, an increase of 59% compared to $62.5 million in Q4 2021, and record CTV spend of $283.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, reflecting a 41% increase from $201.0 million generated for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • Achieved Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $36.9 million, compared to $54.0 million in Q4 2021, and Adjusted EBITDA of $144.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $161.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, in-line with market expectations.

  • Maintained strong margins, including a 34% Adjusted EBITDA margin on a reported revenue basis and 36% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis in Q4 2022, and a 43% Adjusted EBITDA margin on a reported revenue basis, and 47% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • CTV spend during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 reflected 39% of total spend and 42% of programmatic spend.

  • Video revenue, including CTV, continued to represent the vast majority of Tremor’s Contribution ex-TAC at approximately 73% for Q4 2022 and 79% for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • $115.5 million net cash position as of December 31, 2022, alongside remaining $80 million undrawn on the Company’s revolving credit facility, provides strong liquidity for the ongoing needs of the business as well as for future potential strategic investments and initiatives.

  • Achieved a net retention rate of 80% during 2022. While the Company’s net retention rate declined year-over-year, largely due to lower spending by advertising customers amidst challenging market conditions, the Company was able to increase its active customer base.

“During the fourth quarter, we significantly expanded our CTV market share and customer base while working on the integration of new, enhanced, and differentiated technology and data capabilities around linear TV and CTV cross-planning, which we believe will prove to be critical for success in the future of digital advertising,” said Ofer Druker, Tremor International’s Chief Executive Officer. “In 2023, we will keep our focus on generating strong profitability and cash flow, deepening revenue relationships with leading brands, agencies, broadcasters, and CTV partners, completing the integration of Amobee, and unifying the Company under one brand to more effectively convey the holistic value proposition of our end-to-end technology ecosystem in the market.”

Mr. Druker added, “As macroeconomic uncertainty persists, we’ve observed customers increasingly consolidating budgets with fewer trusted partners, and more complete and advanced technology solutions, that optimize budget deployment through efficient data-driven planning and audience targeting to drive superior returns on advertising spend. We believe our technology suite offers a comprehensive solution across planning, data, activation, and media unmatched in the open internet, strongly positioning the Company with the potential to capture a larger share of existing customer budgets and attract new customers and partners.”

Operational Highlights

  • Achieved significant progress integrating Amobee and introducing combined capabilities to the market; the Company continues to expect to largely complete the technology integration by the end of H1 2023:
    • Successfully enhanced efficiency by combining management, sales, marketing, and product teams, realizing approximately $50 million in annualized operating cost synergies, while generating positive adjusted EBITDA from Amobee within the first three weeks of closing the acquisition.
    • Management continues to expect total annualized operating cost synergies of approximately $65 million, which includes the approximately $50 million already realized.
    • The Company continues to focus on generating further cost savings by eliminating duplicative technology fees as it works towards combining the Tremor Video and Amobee DSPs into a single enhanced CTV- and video-focused platform with stronger enterprise self-service capabilities, and unique linear TV and CTV cross-planning capabilities.
    • The linear TV and cross-planning capabilities enabled by the acquisition of Amobee are already generating commercial traction with some of the world’s leading broadcasters and agencies. The Company is engaged in ongoing partnership discussions and testing with major broadcasters and agencies seeking to leverage its newly created cross-planning technology and is encouraged by early signs that this technology increases the likelihood of existing and prospective customers adopting multiple solutions across the Company’s end-to-end ecosystem.

  • Deepened strategic relationship with VIDAA and Hisense; the Company expects meaningful revenue benefits associated with its investment in VIDAA beginning in late-2023:
    • Executed a first-of-its-kind partnership with Hisense, VIDAA, and Google to enable ad monetization on the FIFA+ CTV app across millions of VIDAA- and Google-powered smart TVs during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Company expects additional exclusive sports-related CTV content opportunities through its partnership with VIDAA and Hisense in the future.
    • VIDAA continued to expand its market share, increasing adoption by additional smart TV brands, and adding several major CTV partners. We believe VIDAA now delivers a wide range of major U.S. subscription video-on-demand (“SVOD”) services and streams an average of approximately 1 billion hours of monthly content in roughly 180 countries and territories.
    • VIDAA launched VIDAA Free, a streaming hub offering video-on-demand, live linear, FAST, and ad-supported content which will be available on millions of VIDAA-powered smart TVs from Hisense. VIDAA Free is currently live in the U.S., with plans to expand globally later in 2023. This is expected to benefit Tremor over time through the Company’s ad monetization exclusivity on VIDAA media in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.
    • For the first time, according to AVC Revo, Hisense rose to number one in the world for monthly global smart TV shipments during December 2022. As Hisense continues to expand its reach, Tremor and its customers are expected to increasingly benefit through the Company’s unique exclusive global access to VIDAA’s ACR data for targeting and measurement within CTV.

  • Tremor Video and Unruly continued to generate increased advertiser and supply partner adoption:
    • Unruly added 87 new supply partners, including 56 in the US, during Q4 2022, and 319 new supply partners, including 160 in the US, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Partners continued to be added across verticals such as sports, news, and entertainment, and several formats including online video, mobile, CTV, and OTT apps from leading broadcast and vMVPD businesses.
    • Unruly CTRL, Tremor’s self-service platform for publishers, saw PMP spend increase by 160% during Q4 2022 compared to Q4 2021, and 247% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021.
    • Tremor Video added 42 new advertiser customers during Q4 2022, and 233 for the year ended December 31, 2022, across retail, political, CPG, travel, and automotive verticals, as well as others.
    • Tr. ly produced 365% more unique creatives during 2022 than in 2021. Growth was attributable to increased adoption of Tr. ly’s premium creative services, including its data-driven creative product, which doubled the number of campaigns executed during 2022 compared to 2021, and generated 345% more spend from clients over the same period.

Share Repurchase Program Update

  • Tremor International repurchased 3,114,310 Ordinary shares during Q4 2022 at an average price of 304.48 pence, reflecting a total investment of approximately £9.50 million, or $11.3 million. The Company’s currently authorized share repurchase program will continue until either April 1, 2023, or until it has been completed. The share repurchase program does not obligate Tremor to repurchase any particular amount of Ordinary Shares and the program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion, subject to applicable law.
  • During the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 16,906,795 Ordinary shares, or approximately 11% of shares outstanding, at an average price of 413.03 pence, reflecting a total investment of approximately £70.0 million, or $86.3 million.

Financial Guidance

  • Global economic uncertainty which negatively impacted the advertising industry throughout 2022, driven by several factors including rising inflation, rising interest rates, global supply chain constraints, residual effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and recession concerns, continues to represent a challenge for the Company, its global customers, and partners.
  • Due to these uncertainties, management has lowered its full year 2023 Contribution ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA outlook and expects global advertising demand to remain constrained in H1 2023, and potentially longer, however does not anticipate advertising demand will weaken to the soft levels observed during late-2022, and earlier in 2023.
  • Management anticipates incremental improvements to results during H2 2023, driven by anticipated positive effects of completing the integration of Amobee, expected revenue benefits associated with the Company’s investment in VIDAA beginning in late-2023, and expectations for tempered improvements in the global advertising demand environment, and accordingly, Tremor estimates:

    • Full year 2023 Contribution ex-TAC of approximately $400 million
    • Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA in a range of approximately $140 – $145 million
  • In 2023, management believes revenue tied to the Company’s core business, focused on programmatic activities, will grow approximately 5% on a combined pro forma basis, while revenue in the Company’s non-core performance business is expected to decline year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 

 Three months ended December 31Twelve months ended December 31
 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % 
 

IFRS highlights		     
Revenues107.7 102.5 5% 335.3 341.9 (2%) 
Programmatic Revenues94.5 74.5 27% 274.4 266.6 3% 
Operating Profit10.8 24.4 (56%) 44.8 74.5 (40%) 
       
Total Comprehensive Income9.8 23.9 (59%) 16.2 70.6 (77%) 
Diluted EPS0.03 0.15 (77%) 0.15 0.48 (69%) 
 

Non-IFRS Highlights		     
Contribution ex-TAC103.0 88.6 16% 309.7 302.0 3% 
       
Adjusted EBITDA36.9 54.0 (32%) 144.9 161.2 (10%) 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin36% 61% (41%) 47% 53% (11%) 
       
Non-IFRS net Income22.2 43.3 (49%) 91.8 126.8 (28%) 
Non-IFRS Diluted EPS0.15 0.27 (44%) 0.60 0.83 (28%) 
             

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • Tremor International Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
  • March 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM PT, 9:00 AM ET, and 2:00 PM GMT
  • Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/au3jxmf8
  • Participant Dial-In Numbers:
    • US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871
    • UK Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6466
    • INTERNATIONAL Participant Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963
    • Conference ID: 9548695

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in our technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to, the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures, and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.

  • Contribution ex-TAC: Contribution ex-TAC for Tremor International is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues and cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Tremor International, because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.

  • Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Tremor International as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, financing expenses, net, tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and IPO-related costs and other expenses (income), net. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.

  • Non-IFRS Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS income is equal to net income excluding stock-based compensation, and cash- and non-cash-based acquisition and related expenses, including amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related severance costs, and transaction expenses. In periods in which we have non-IFRS income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share includes the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units, and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis, and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics, because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (as implemented into English law) ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA 

 Three months ended December 31
 Twelve months ended December 31
 
 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % 
($ in thousands)      
Net Income5,061 24,400 (79%) 22,737 73,223 (69%) 
Taxes on income5,040 (601)  19,688 (948)  
Financial expense, net717 564  2,327 2,187  
Depreciation and amortization17,184 10,314  42,700 40,259  
Stock-based compensation7,986 19,122  50,505 42,818  
Restructuring & Acquisition costs400 253  6,392 761  
Other expense (income), net540 -  540 -  
IPO related one-time costs- -   - 2,938   
Adjusted EBITDA36,928 54,052 (32%) 144,889 161,238 (10%) 
             

Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC 

 Three months ended December 31
 Twelve months ended December 31
 
 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % 
($ in thousands)    
Revenues107,697 102,534 5% 335,250 341,945 (2%) 
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(17,265) (20,348)  (60,745) (71,651)  
Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues(11,810) (4,396)  (25,367) (16,605)  
Gross profit (IFRS)78,622 77,790 1% 249,138 253,689 (2%) 
Depreciation and amortization attributable to Cost of Revenues11,810 4,396  25,367 16,605  
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)17,265 20,348  60,745 71,651  
Performance media cost(4,695) (13,958)  (25,524) (39,970)  
Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS)103,002 88,576 16% 309,726 301,975 3% 
             

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income

 Three months ended December 31
 Twelve months ended December 31
 
 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % 
($ in thousands)     
Net Income5,061 24,400 (79%) 22,737 73,223 (69%) 
Acquisition and related items, including amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring8,896 6,939  27,160 27,233  
Stock-based compensation expense7,986 19,122  50,505 42,818  
IPO related one-time costs- -  - 2,938  
Other expense (income), net540 -  540 -  
Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (1)(262) (7,200)  (9,130) (19,435)  
Non-IFRS Income 22,221 43,261 (49%) 91,812 126,777 (28%) 
       
Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2)147.6 161.0  153.1 152.7  
       
Non-IFRS diluted EPS (in USD)0.15 0.27 (44%) 0.60 0.83 (28%) 

(1)  Non-IFRS income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income and non-IFRS income
(2)  Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings per share


TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
(Audited) 

  December 31
  2022 2021
  USD thousands
Assets    
ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents  217,500   367,717 
Trade receivables, net  219,837   165,063 
Other receivables  23,415   18,236 
Current tax assets  750   981 
         
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  461,502   551,997 
         
         
Fixed assets, net  29,874   3,464 
Right-of-use assets  23,122   13,955 
Intangible assets, net  398,096   208,220 
Deferred tax assets  18,161   24,431 
Investment in shares  25,000   - 
Other long-term assets  406   672 
         
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  494,659   250,742 
         
TOTAL ASSETS  956,161   802,739 
         
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity        
         
LIABILITIES:        
Current maturities of lease liabilities  14,104   7,119 
Trade payables  212,690   161,812 
Other payables  45,705   42,900 
Current tax liabilities  9,417   8,836 
         
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  281,916   220,667 
         
Employee benefits  238   426 
Long-term lease liabilities  15,234   7,876 
Long-term debt  98,544   - 
Other long-term liabilities  7,452   - 
Deferred tax liabilities  1,162   1,395 
         
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  122,630   9,697 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  404,546   230,364 
         
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:        
Share capital  413   442 
Share premium  400,507   437,476 
Other comprehensive income (loss)  (5,801)  698 
Retained earnings  156,496   133,759 
         
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  551,615   572,375 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  956,161   802,739 


Date of approval of the financial statements: March 6, 2023.

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
(Audited) 

  Year ended
December 31
  2022 2021 2020
  USD thousands
       
Revenues  335,250   341,945   211,920 
             
Cost of Revenues (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)  60,745   71,651   59,807 
             
             
Research and development expenses  33,659   18,422   13,260 
Selling and marketing expenses  89,953   74,611   68,765 
General and administrative expenses  68,005   63,499   29,678 
Depreciation and amortization  42,700   40,259   45,187 
Other expenses (income), net  (4,564)  (959)  1,248 
             
Total operating costs  229,753   195,832   158,138 
             
Operating Profit (Loss)  44,752   74,462   (6,025)
             
Financing income  (2,284)  (483)  (445)
Financing expenses  4,611   2,670   1,862 
             
Financing expenses, net  2,327   2,187   1,417 
             
             
Profit (Loss) before taxes on income  42,425   72,275   (7,442)
             
Tax benefit (expenses)  (19,688)  948   9,581 
             
Profit for the year  22,737   73,223   2,139 
             
Other comprehensive income (loss) items:            
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations  (6,499)  (2,632)  2,836 
             
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year  (6,499)  (2,632)  2,836 
             
Total comprehensive income for the year  16,238   70,591   4,975 
             
Earnings per share            
Basic earnings per share (in USD)  0.15   0.51   0.02 
Diluted earnings per share (in USD)  0.15   0.48   0.02 


TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
(Audited) 

  Share
capital		 Share
premium		 Other
comprehensive
income		 Retained
Earnings		 Total
  USD thousands
           
           
Balance as of January 1, 2020  351   240,989   494   58,778   300,612 
Total Comprehensive income for the year                    
Profit for the year  -   -   -   2,139   2,139 
Other comprehensive Income:                    
Foreign currency translation  -   -   2,836   -   2,836 
                     
Total comprehensive income for the year  -   -   2,836   2,139   4,975 
                     
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                    
Issuance of shares in a Business Combination  25   14,092   -   -   14,117 
Revaluation of liability for put option on non- controlling interests  -   -   -   (445)  (445)
Own shares acquired  (15)  (9,950)  -   -   (9,965)
Share based compensation  -   18,770   -   -   18,770 
Exercise of share options  19   930   -   -   949 
                     
Balance as of December 31, 2020  380   264,831   3,330   60,472   329,013 
                     
Total Comprehensive Income (loss) for the year          
Profit for the year  -   -   -   73,223   73,223 
Other comprehensive loss:                    
Foreign Currency Translation  -   -   (2,632)  -   (2,632)
                     
Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the year  -   -   (2,632)  73,223   70,591 
                     
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                    
Revaluation of liability for put option on non- controlling interests  -   -   -   64   64 
Own shares acquired  (3)  (6,640)  -   -   (6,643)
Share based compensation  -   41,822   -   -   41,822 
Exercise of share options  17   1,353   -   -   1,370 
Issuance of shares  47   136,111   -   -   136,158 
Issuance of Restricted shares  1   (1)  -   -   - 
                     
Balance as of December 31, 2021  442   437,476   698   133,759   572,375 


TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Cont.) 
(Audited) 

  Share
capital		 Share
premium		 Other
comprehensive
income		 Retained
Earnings		 Total
  USD thousands
           
Total Comprehensive Income (loss) for the year                    
Profit for the year  -   -   -   22,737   22,737 
Other comprehensive loss:                    
Foreign Currency Translation  -   -   (6,499)  -   (6,499)
                     
Total comprehensive Income (loss) for the year  -   -   (6,499)  22,737   16,238 
                     
Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity                    
Own shares acquired  (50)  (86,202)  -   -   (86,252)
Share based compensation      47,049   -   -   47,049 
Exercise of share options  21   2,184   -   -   2,205 
                     
Balance as of December 31, 2022  413   400,507   (5,801)  156,496   551,615 

 

TREMOR INTERNATIONAL LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Audited) 

  Year ended
December 31
  2022 2021 2020
  USD thousands
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Profit for the year  22,737   73,223   2,139 
Adjustments for:            
Depreciation and amortization  42,700   40,259   45,187 
Net financing expense  2,147   2,023   1,310 
Disposals of fixed and intangible assets  542   -   3 
Loss (Gain) on leases change contracts  56   (377)  (2,103)
Gain on sale of business unit  -   (982)  (503)
Share-based compensation and restricted shares  50,505   42,818   14,490 
Tax (benefit) expense  19,688   (948)  (9,581)
Change in trade and other receivables  57,050   (11,676)  (39,351)
Change in trade and other payables  (100,145)  26,845   25,882 
Change in employee benefits  (179)  (69)  (23)
Income taxes received  1,175   2,231   1,168 
Income taxes paid  (14,784)  (3,185)  (2,855)
Interest received  2,103   496   517 
Interest paid  (587)  (570)  (1,117)
             
Net cash provided by operating activities  83,008   170,088   35,163 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES            
Change in pledged deposits, net  (213)  (11)  229 
Payments on finance lease receivable  1,306   2,454   2,885 
Repayment of long-term loans  -   -   817 
Acquisition of fixed assets  (6,433)  (3,378)  (594)
Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets  (8,750)  (4,966)  (4,858)
Proceeds from sale of business unit  1,180   415   232 
Investment in shares  (25,000)  -   - 
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired  (195,084)  (11,001)  6,208 
             
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (232,994)  (16,487)  4,919 
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES            
Acquisition of own shares  (86,048)  (6,643)  (9,965)
Proceeds from exercise of share options  2,205   1,370   949 
Leases repayment  (12,018)  (10,009)  (13,351)
Issuance of shares, net of issuance cost  -   134,558   - 
Receipt of long-term debt, net of transaction cost  98,917   -   - 
Payment of financial liability  -   (2,414)  - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  3,056   116,862   (22,367)
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (146,930)  270,463   17,715 
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF YEAR  367,717   97,463   79,047 
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (3,287)  (209)  701 
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF YEAR  217,500   367,717   97,463 