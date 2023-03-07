United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market Report 2023: Demand for Safer Digital Payments Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market By Component (Software and Service), By Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), By Enterprise Size, By Function, By Vertical, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom bank encryption software market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to growing demands for higher data security provided by bank encryption software. Rapidly increasing instances of online payment and the reliability of the population toward digital payments further drive the growth of the United Kingdom bank encryption software market in the upcoming five years.

Surging demand for encryption software for business expansion as well as to maintain a feasible payment gateway mostly for the business functional over online platforms only also fuel the growth of the United Kingdom bank encryption software market in the next five years.

Also, demands from small and medium enterprises focused on efficient payment methods, and thus the data security technology efficient to accommodate small and large sums for payments adds to the market growth. Financial institutes and banks are highly concerned about customer data theft, financial discrepancies, and cyber attacks that often threaten the economies of the customer as well as that of the country also substantiates the growth of the United Kingdom bank encryption software market in the future five years.



Technological Advancement Drives Market Growth



Encryption software is an ever-evolving field, that multiple developers and programmers can use at a single instance and advance for various purposes. Open-source encryption software is utilized majorly for this purpose. Open-source encryption software is a process of making the source code and algorithms of the encryption software, available to the public for inspection and evolution. Experts may add their modifications based on personal use, or for institutional usage.



The modified version is specific and is used for a particular business or corporate only. Although the security software seems similar, the modifications stand them apart. Demands for technologically advanced software to protect the confidential information of customers, such as credit scores, names, addresses, and social security numbers, from cyberattacks further aid the growth of the United Kingdom bank encryption software market in the next five years.



Report Scope:



United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market, By Component:

Software

Service

United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market, By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market, By Function:

Disk Encryption

Communication Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Cloud Encryption

United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

United Kingdom Bank encryption Software Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. United Kingdom Bank Encryption Software Market Outlook



7. United Kingdom Large Enterprises Bank Encryption Software Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Small & Medium Sized Enterprises Bank Encryption Software Market Outlook



9. Market Dynamics



10. Market Trends & Developments



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. United Kingdom Economic Profile



13. Company Profiles



14. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Sophos Group plc

Thales Group

Mcafee Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Dell Corporation

Check Point

Micro Focus

