Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023: Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lawful Interception Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lawful interception market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.41% during 2022-2028.



Lawful interception (LI) is a legally approved surveillance of telecommunication services for investigating and prosecuting criminal activities and terrorist operations. It is a tool used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies (LEAs) to identify, monitor, and deliver electronic communication of individuals. It also enables the interception of communication traffic for a specific user. At present, organizations from different end use industries are relying on LI to protect against malicious network traffic.



Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:



Increasing incidences of cross-border terrorist activities, drug trafficking, cybercrime and illegal trespassing represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for lawful interception solutions around the world. In addition, rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and significant improvement in the IT infrastructure to minimize the incidences of cyber-attacks are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, several initiatives are being undertaken by governments of numerous countries to update the laws of lawful interception and enhance periodic monitoring, which can assist in controlling illegal activities across communication systems.

This, in turn, is offering lucrative business opportunities to key players operating in the industry. Apart from this, the escalating demand for mobile phone tracking systems and data-based communications to help security agencies in protecting and maintaining consumer interest is fueling the market growth. Besides this, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is widespread adoption of legal interception solutions to collaborate with various network and application service providers. This is anticipated to create a positive influence on the market.



Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities

The increasing digitalization and the rapid adoption of communication devices, including smartphones and tablets, have taken businesses and connectivity among people to an advanced level. However, such advances have also provided an impetus in increasing illegal online activities. As a result, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are focusing on investigating terrorist networks, criminal operations, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illegal activities worldwide. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies for the periodic monitoring and controlling of illicit activities across numerous communication systems is further catalyzing the market.



Lawful Interception in the Virtual Environment

With the advancements in cloud computing, the concept of virtualization is gaining traction across the globe. The virtualization of modern data centers improves virtual network security, enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools. In addition to this, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the global lawful interception market growth.

Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest. Besides this, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information.

Moreover, various companies are involving in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions. For instance, the company named AQSACOM delivers ALIS, its Lawful Cyber Intelligence System, to virtualized network function architectures. It is deployed as a software-based solution and can be readily integrated into any virtualized network.



Introduction of Next-Generation Networks

The capability of networks supporting new services and applications has improved with an increase in digitalization and technological innovations. The conversion from circuit-based switched telecommunication networks to packet-based networks using the IP is the major change witnessed in the communication network. Such developments have increased the need for new security platforms and an advanced architecture for lawful interception, as security concerns have escalated due to the increasing number of cyberattacks. Therefore, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is a need for legal interception providers to collaborate with network and application service providers to build an effective collaboration network among countries.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lawful interception market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on network technology, device, communication content, service and end user.



Breakup by Network Technology:

Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Long Term Evolution (LTE)

Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)

Others

Worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX) currently accounts for the largest market share as it can be connected to numerous hotspots and provide a wireless alternative to cable and DSL for last-mile broadband access.



Breakup by Device:

Mediation Devices

Routers

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Gateways

Switches

Management Servers

Others

Mediation devices exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they are used in billing and customer care systems.



Breakup by Communication Content:

Voice Communication

Video

Text Messaging

Facsimile

Digital Pictures

File Transfer

Others

Voice communication represents the largest communication content as it improves accessibility and offers higher scalability.



Breakup by Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

System Integrators

Managed services exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they enable and promote regulated lawful interception facilities by appropriate safeguard peculiarities.



Breakup by End User:

Government & Public Affairs

Law Enforcement Agencies

Small & Medium Enterprises

Law enforcement agencies represent the biggest end user due to the rising need for investigating and prosecuting criminal activities.



Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Peru

Others

Middle East and Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Others

North America holds the majority of the global lawful Interception market share due to the increasing awareness among law enforcement agencies in the region about the benefits of deploying lawful interception solutions.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lawful interception market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lawful interception market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the network technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the device?

What is the breakup of the market based on the communication content?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global lawful interception market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Lawful Interception Market



6 Market Breakup by Network Technology



7 Market Breakup by Device



8 Market Breakup by Communication Content



9 Market Breakup by Service



10 Market Breakup by End-User



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AQSACOM

Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Net Optics (Ixia)

NetScout Systems

Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

SS8 Networks

Inc.

Utimaco GmbH

Verint Systems Inc.

and ZTE Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvw4lj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.