Lawful Interception Global Market Report 2023: Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities Drives Adoption

Lawful interception (LI) is a legally approved surveillance of telecommunication services for investigating and prosecuting criminal activities and terrorist operations. It is a tool used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies (LEAs) to identify, monitor, and deliver electronic communication of individuals. It also enables the interception of communication traffic for a specific user. At present, organizations from different end use industries are relying on LI to protect against malicious network traffic.
Global Lawful Interception Market Trends:
Increasing incidences of cross-border terrorist activities, drug trafficking, cybercrime and illegal trespassing represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for lawful interception solutions around the world. In addition, rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and significant improvement in the IT infrastructure to minimize the incidences of cyber-attacks are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, several initiatives are being undertaken by governments of numerous countries to update the laws of lawful interception and enhance periodic monitoring, which can assist in controlling illegal activities across communication systems.
This, in turn, is offering lucrative business opportunities to key players operating in the industry. Apart from this, the escalating demand for mobile phone tracking systems and data-based communications to help security agencies in protecting and maintaining consumer interest is fueling the market growth. Besides this, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is widespread adoption of legal interception solutions to collaborate with various network and application service providers. This is anticipated to create a positive influence on the market.
Significant Rise in Criminal and Terrorist Activities
The increasing digitalization and the rapid adoption of communication devices, including smartphones and tablets, have taken businesses and connectivity among people to an advanced level. However, such advances have also provided an impetus in increasing illegal online activities. As a result, law enforcement and intelligence agencies are focusing on investigating terrorist networks, criminal operations, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and other illegal activities worldwide. Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies for the periodic monitoring and controlling of illicit activities across numerous communication systems is further catalyzing the market.
Lawful Interception in the Virtual Environment
With the advancements in cloud computing, the concept of virtualization is gaining traction across the globe. The virtualization of modern data centers improves virtual network security, enabling vendors to offer cloud-based interception solutions and connect cybernetic traffic to physical monitoring tools. In addition to this, developments in data-based communications have led to the expansion of telecommunication networks, which is contributing to the global lawful interception market growth.
Furthermore, mobile phone tracking systems are also being set up to assist security agencies in protecting and preserving consumer interest. Besides this, governments of both the developed and emerging nations are rapidly adopting lawful interception to monitor and decrypt digital and analog information.
Moreover, various companies are involving in the research and development of cloud-based interception solutions. For instance, the company named AQSACOM delivers ALIS, its Lawful Cyber Intelligence System, to virtualized network function architectures. It is deployed as a software-based solution and can be readily integrated into any virtualized network.
Introduction of Next-Generation Networks
The capability of networks supporting new services and applications has improved with an increase in digitalization and technological innovations. The conversion from circuit-based switched telecommunication networks to packet-based networks using the IP is the major change witnessed in the communication network. Such developments have increased the need for new security platforms and an advanced architecture for lawful interception, as security concerns have escalated due to the increasing number of cyberattacks. Therefore, with the introduction of next-generation networks, there is a need for legal interception providers to collaborate with network and application service providers to build an effective collaboration network among countries.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lawful interception market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on network technology, device, communication content, service and end user.
Breakup by Network Technology:
- Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP)
- Long Term Evolution (LTE)
- Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
- Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
- Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
- Integrated Services for Digital Network (ISDN)
- Others
Worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX) currently accounts for the largest market share as it can be connected to numerous hotspots and provide a wireless alternative to cable and DSL for last-mile broadband access.
Breakup by Device:
- Mediation Devices
- Routers
- Intercept Access Point (IAP)
- Gateways
- Switches
- Management Servers
- Others
Mediation devices exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they are used in billing and customer care systems.
Breakup by Communication Content:
- Voice Communication
- Video
- Text Messaging
- Facsimile
- Digital Pictures
- File Transfer
- Others
Voice communication represents the largest communication content as it improves accessibility and offers higher scalability.
Breakup by Service:
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
- System Integrators
Managed services exhibit a clear dominance in the market as they enable and promote regulated lawful interception facilities by appropriate safeguard peculiarities.
Breakup by End User:
- Government & Public Affairs
- Law Enforcement Agencies
- Small & Medium Enterprises
Law enforcement agencies represent the biggest end user due to the rising need for investigating and prosecuting criminal activities.
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Others
North America holds the majority of the global lawful Interception market share due to the increasing awareness among law enforcement agencies in the region about the benefits of deploying lawful interception solutions.
