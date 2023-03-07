Urology Robotic Surgery Market Report 2023: Advent of the Software-Enforced Remote Center of Motion and Modular Robotic Surgical Systems With Complex Motion Control Capability Boosts Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urology Robotic Surgery Market by Component, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urology robotic surgery market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.65% during 2022-2028.

The increasing prevalence of bone degenerative and kidney or urinary tract diseases, especially amongst the geriatric population, along with the rising demand for minimally invasive assisted surgeries for knee and hip replacements, represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Urology robotic surgery is a minimally invasive treatment that includes miniaturized computer-controlled manipulators and surgical instruments with a video camera and artificial sensing solutions. These devices are placed in small punctures instead of large incisions by various robotic consoles under the supervision of healthcare professionals to reach distant and critical spaces and view highly magnified and clear three-dimensional (3D) pictures of the area to be operated. It encompasses robotic machines, navigation systems, simulators, planners, and other crucial accessories as standard equipment types.

Urology robotic surgery offers accurate motions and increased magnification, maximizes productivity, ensures peer collaborations during treatment procedures, and minimizes recovery time, blood loss, and post-surgical complications. Apart from this, it reduces scarring, pain, discomfort, and the risk of infection ensures shorter hospitalization and provides better clinical outcomes. As a result, urology robotic surgeries are extensively utilized in hospitals and clinics for prostatectomy, cystectomy, nephrectomy, and pyeloplasty surgical procedures.



Urology Robotic Surgery Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of kidney or urinary tract diseases represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. The increasing geriatric population, which is susceptible to such ailments, is also contributing to the market growth.

In line with this, the rising demand for minimally invasive assisted surgeries for knee and hip replacements, due to their multiple benefits over traditional surgical procedures, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the rising need for automated surgical tools that significantly reduce the chances of human errors is driving the market toward growth. Moreover, the integration of robot-assisted flexible endoscopes with the system that enables healthcare practitioners to access and treat complex anatomies and enhance precision in diagnostic proceedings is favoring the market growth.

Furthermore, the advent of the software-enforced remote center of motion (RCM) and modular robotic surgical systems with complex motion control capability is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture urology surgical robots with enhanced efficacy and the fueling number of product diversification for surgical interventions are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as increasing healthcare budgets and improving healthcare infrastructure, are driving the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global urology robotic surgery market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on component and application.



Component Insights:

Robotic Surgery Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

The report has also provided a detailed breakup and analysis of urology robotic surgery market based on the component. This includes robotic surgery systems, instruments and accessories and services. According to the report, instruments and accessories represented the largest segment.



Application Insights:

Robotic Prostatectomy

Robotic Cystectomy

Robotic Pyeloplasty

Robotic Nephrectomy

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the urology robotic surgery market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes robotic prostatectomy, robotic cystectomy, robotic pyeloplasty, robotic nephrectomy and others. According to the report, robotic prostatectomy accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets that include North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others); and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for urology robotic surgery. Some of the factors driving the North America urology robotic surgery market included the increasing prevalence of kidney and urinary tract diseases and the rising geriatric population.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global urology robotic surgery market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided. Some of the companies covered include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden AB, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global urology robotic surgery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global urology robotic surgery market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive urology robotic surgery markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the competitive structure of the global urology robotic surgery market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global urology robotic surgery market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Urology Robotic Surgery Market

6 Market Breakup by Component



7 Market Breakup by Application



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Surgical Science Sweden AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lg2jw0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.