The global PVDF Membrane market size is projected to grow from USD 779 million in 2022 to USD 1,126 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2027

Rising demand from biopharmaceutical industry and growing industrialization are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PVDF Membrane.



The industrial segment accounted for the second largest share in the PVDF Membrane market in terms of value.

The industrial segment includes water & wastewater treatment, industrial gas processing, and membrane distillation.In the industrial filtration process, a PVDF membrane acts as a filter.



It has accurately controlled pore size distribution, high strength, and flexibility, ensuring reproducibility and consistency. The unique properties of PVDF membranes, such as high resistivity, porosity, and airflow, make them ideal for gravimetric, chemical, and microscopic analysis of sample particulate.



Microfiltration is the fastest growing PVDF Membrane technology.



MF membranes are generally incorporated into a larger system, occurring downstream from media filtration units that capture large particles and upstream from processes that provide further separation, purification, or industrial water treatment. Microfiltration uses a porous membrane to separate suspended particles with diameters ranging between 0.1 ?m and 5 ?m. MF removes the undesired microorganisms, dead cells, and physical contaminants from the brine and other beverages without altering the product’s chemical composition. MF is a low-pressure-driven membrane filtration process widely used in the dairy industry. Some common applications are bacteria reduction, fat removal in milk and whey, and standardization of protein and casein.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for PVDF Membrane

North America is the second-largest PVDF membrane market, which accounted for a share of 28.0%, in terms of value, in 2021. Government support to promote the use of PVDF membranes in water purification and filtration applications also drives market growth. The stringent environmental regulations in this region, which directly affect the water treatment industry, are the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).



The key players in this market are Arkema S.A. (France), Merck Millipore (US), KOCH Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Cytiva Life Science (US), CITIC Envirotech Pte Ltd (Singapore), Bio-Rad laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Membrane Solutions, LLC. (US), GVS Filter Technology (Italy), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan).



