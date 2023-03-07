Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023: Rising Consumer Awareness Around Hygiene Drives Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surface disinfectant market grew from $4.44 billion in 2022 to $4.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The surface disinfectant market is expected to grow to $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



North America was the largest region in the surface disinfectants market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the surface disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Awareness among consumers on hygiene is the key factor driving the surface disinfectant market. Hygiene refers to maintaining the cleanliness of one's body and clothing to preserve overall health and wellbeing. Awareness of personal hygiene helps the surface disinfectant market provide better customer service. For instance, according to a survey published by Frontiers media in August 2020, a Swiss-based scientific journal publisher, 98.7% of responders acknowledged that COVID-19 is a lethal, infectious disease that spread through human contact.

They were acquainted with the accompanying symptoms and typical origins of COVID-19. The most frequent preventative actions performed by respondents were hand washing and social withdrawal, which was followed by avoiding travel to affected areas or nations and face mask use. In terms of awareness-based COVID-19 prevention and control, respondents showed high readiness. Such awareness regarding hygiene will propel the surface disinfectant market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the surface disinfectant market. Major players are using advanced technologies like pulsed UV light to remove all harmful microorganisms from the surfaces. Pulsed UV light technology has the potential for disinfecting various surfaces commonly utilized in lab settings.

Broad-spectrum radiation is applied in the form of brief, intense bursts that provide intense radiation instantaneously, which results in significantly better microbial decontamination than conventional UV systems. For instance, in June 2020, Voltas, an Indian-based home appliance company, launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions. These options include the UV Cart System, HandHeld, RUKS CoiloTron, and RUKS GermiTron. Mold, fungus, and bacteria are removed from cooling coils and drain pans using RUKS CoiloTron.

HandHeld is a piece of portable surface cleaning and disinfection equipment. The UV Cart System provides high germicidal intensity to sterilize the area and immediately inactivate the microorganisms. RUKS GermiTron's Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UGVI) can kill 90% of bacteria and viruses in a single pass. This innovative product helps in fighting harmful viruses, such as COVID-19.



In May 2021, HG International B.V, a Dutch-based manufacturer of cleaning and maintenance products, acquired Blue Wonder for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, HG International will expand its market to become a European leader in specialty cleaning. Combining their two successful specialist cleaning product offerings, HG and Blue Wonder will be better equipped to serve consumers' demands in the Netherlands and throughout Europe. Blue Wonder is a Dutch-based Company specializing in cleaning products.



The countries covered in the surface disinfectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Form: Wipes; Liquid; Spray

2) By Composition: Alcohols; Chlorine Compounds; Quaternary Ammonium Compounds; Hydrogen Peroxide; Peracetic Acid

3) By End-User: Healthcare; Hospitality; Food And Beverage; Residential

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.9 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7.05 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Company

Cantel Medical

The Clorox Company

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble

