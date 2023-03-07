Monopar to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference

WILMETTE, Ill., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Roth Conference.



Presentation Details:

Date: March 13, 2023

Time: 12:30-1:00 pm Pacific Time

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California

https://www.roth.com/conferences/upcoming-conferences

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of Validive® (Phase 2b/3) for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com .

