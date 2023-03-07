Xtant Medical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

BELGRADE, Mont., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.



“Highlighted by strong fourth quarter revenue results and last week’s acquisition of the Coflex® product line, we are executing on our key growth initiatives,” said Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical. “We continue to generate robust demand for our biologics products, which grew 14% for the quarter, and improve our operating efficiencies by increasing our production capacity that now has us well-positioned to sustain our momentum in 2023. Additionally, with the addition of the Coflex product line, we significantly enhanced our fixation offering at ASCs and outpatient facilities. We are excited to add proven treatment devices while expanding our commercial team and distributor network, all of which are core focus areas to our long-term growth strategy.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue grew 9% to $15.3 million, compared to $14.0 million for the same quarter in 2021. Full year 2022 revenue was $58.0 million, compared to $55.3 million for 2021. The increase in revenue was largely attributable to our new products.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 54.4%, compared to 55.1% for the same period in 2021 and 55.4% for the full year 2022, compared to 58.8% for the full year 2021. These decreases were primarily attributable to higher production costs with increased charges for excess and obsolete inventory also contributing to the full year decline.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $10.0 million, compared to $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, and were $38.9 million for the full year 2022 compared to $36.3 million for the full year 2021. The increase for the quarterly comparison was primarily due to higher independent agent commission expenses. The increase for the annual comparison was primarily due to higher independent agent commission expenses and employee compensation expenses as well as costs related to ERP system upgrades, partially offset by lower legal settlement expenses.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss totaled $2.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to the fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.03 per share. Net loss for 2022 was $8.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.06 per share, for 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled a loss of $0.8 million, compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 totaled a loss of $3.0 million, compared to a gain of $0.3 million for 2021. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation and legal settlement reserves. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “intends,” ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential,” “going forward,” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company’s belief that it is continuing to generate robust demand for its biologics products and improve its operating efficiencies by increasing its production capacity and is well-positioned to sustain its momentum in 2023. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; its ability to increase or maintain revenue; risks associated with its recent acquisition of the Coflex® product line; possible future impairment charges to long-lived assets and goodwill and write-downs of excess inventory if revenues continue to decrease; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate, develop and introduce new products; the ability to engage and retain new and existing independent distributors and agents and qualified personnel and the Company’s dependence on key independent agents for a significant portion of its revenue; the effect of COVID-19, labor and hospital staffing shortages on the Company’s business, operating results and financial condition, especially when they affect key markets; the Company’s ability to implement successfully its future growth initiatives and risks associated therewith; the effect of inflation, increased interest rates and other recessionary factors and supply chain disruptions; the effect of product sales mix changes on the Company’s financial results; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to service Company debt, comply with its debt covenants and access additional indebtedness; the ability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2023 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of

December 31, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,298 $ 18,243 Restricted cash 209 144 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $515 and doubtful accounts of $552, respectively 10,853 7,154 Inventories 17,285 17,945 Prepaid and other current assets 673 844 Total current assets 49,318 44,330 Property and equipment, net 5,785 5,212 Right-of -use asset, net 1,380 1,258 Other assets 197 287 Intangible assets, net 344 400 Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Total Assets $ 60,229 $ 54,692 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,490 $ 2,615 Accrued liabilities 5,496 4,349 Current portion of lease liability 458 462 Finance lease obiligations 62 31 Line of credit 3,379 3,620 Current portion of long-term debt 2,333 - Total current liabilities 15,218 11,077 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 972 842 Financing lease obligations, net 181 103 Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs 9,687 11,787 Total Liabilities 26,058 23,809 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 108,874,803 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 87,068,980 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 277,841 266,068 Accumulated deficit (243,670 ) (235,185 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 34,171 30,883 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 60,229 $ 54,692







XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 15,269 $ 13,953 $ 57,958 $ 55,146 Other revenue 1 17 11 117 Total revenue 15,270 13,970 57,969 55,263 Cost of sales 6,964 6,276 25,832 22,773 Gross profit 8,306 7,694 32,137 32,490 Gross profit % 54.4% 55.1% 55.4% 58.8% Operating expenses General and administrative 3,966 4,142 15,462 14,449 Sales and marketing 5,832 5,314 22,515 21,025 Research and development 232 151 915 870 Total operating expenses 10,030 9,607 38,892 36,344 Income (Loss) from operations (1,724 ) (1,913 ) (6,755 ) (3,854 ) Other Expense Interest expense (495 ) (466 ) (1,692 ) (995 ) Interest income 31 - 31 - Total Other Expense (464 ) (466 ) (1,661 ) (995 ) Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,188 ) (2,379 ) (8,416 ) (4,849 ) Provision for income taxes Current and deferred (21 ) 95 (69 ) - Net Loss $ (2,209 ) $ (2,284 ) $ (8,485 ) $ (4,849 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Dilutive $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.06 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 108,339,486 87,027,466 94,085,197 85,456,175 Dilutive 108,339,486 87,027,466 94,085,197 85,456,175





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,485 ) $ (4,849 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,292 1,332 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (93 ) (86 ) Non-cash interest 233 147 Non-cash rent expense 4 9 Stock-based compensation 2,464 2,209 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 243 45 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,812 839 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,941 ) (319 ) Inventories (1,152 ) 2,624 Prepaid and other assets 261 (67 ) Accounts payable 875 (332 ) Accrued liabilities 1,146 (1,113 ) Net cash (used in)provided by operating activities (5,341 ) 439 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,764 ) (2,115 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 205 225 Net cash used in investing activities (1,559 ) (1,890 ) Financing activities: Payment of taxes from withholding of common stock on vesting of restricted stock units - (201 ) Payments on financing leases (50 ) (50 ) Payments on long-term debt - (411 ) Borrowings on line of credit 54,229 36,361 Repayments on line of credit (54,470 ) (36,492 ) Costs associated with debt restructuring - (136 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 9,311 18,426 Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants - - Net cash provided by financing activities 9,020 17,497 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,120 16,046 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 18,387 2,341 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 20,507 $ 18,387 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents 20,298 18,243 Restricted cash 209 144 Total cash and restricted cash reported in the consolidated balance sheets $ 20,507 $ 18,387



