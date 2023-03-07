Magna’s SmartAccess Power Door System Hits the Market in Style

Complete power door system with first-to-market Haptronik TM motion control

motion control Market debut on Ferrari Purosangue

Redefines the consumer access experience

AURORA, Ontario, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is revolutionizing vehicle access experiences with the launch of its SmartAccessTM power door system on the opposing rear doors of the Ferrari Purosangue. The complete system includes Magna’s power door drive unit, SmartLatchTM with cinch actuator and first-to-market integrated HaptronikTM software.



HaptronikTM is an innovative motion control software that enhances the tactile feel of door movement, enabling effortless opening and closing. It can detect when the vehicle is parked on a curb or a hill and automatically adapts the gravitational force so that opening and closing remains smooth in these conditions. It also includes anti-slam and wind catch features.

“As an industry leader in advanced mechatronic systems, we are excited to bring one of our most innovative solutions to market,” said Jeff Hunt, President of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting. “By combining our mechanical expertise with our advanced software capabilities, we have been able to reimagine traditional vehicle access and offer a unique and more luxurious experience when entering the Purosangue.”

The system will launch with several other Asian and North American automakers in 2023. SmartAccessTM can also offer a host of additional consumer-related features including:

Ability to customize the door feel to specific consumer desires,

Gesture control allowing the wave of a hand to open or close the side door,

Non-contact obstacle detection where the side doors can sense a post or adjacent vehicle and stop the door in a controlled manner, and

Keypad for seamless keyless entry.

TAGS

New Mobility, Distinction & Experience, Mechatronics, SmartAccess, Haptronik, Product & Technology

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com , 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com , 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA



Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 168,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 65+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 29 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG) please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN STATEMENTS WHICH CONSTITUTE “FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS” UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION AND ARE SUBJECT TO, AND EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED BY, THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS THAT ARE SET OUT IN MAGNA’S REGULATORY FILINGS. PLEASE REFER TO MAGNA’S MOST CURRENT MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION, ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM AND ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F, AS REPLACED OR UPDATED BY ANY OF MAGNA’S SUBSEQUENT REGULATORY FILINGS, WHICH SET OUT THE CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMERS, INCLUDING THE RISK FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE ACTUAL EVENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE INDICATED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE DOCUMENTS ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW ON MAGNA’S WEBSITE AT WWW.MAGNA.COM.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0b9e5df-3eae-45d7-bae6-cf8e52c8e244



