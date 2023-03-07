PCSK9 Inhibitor Market to hit US$ 2,137.4 million by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global PCSK9 inhibitor Market was estimated at US$ 1,476.7 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2,137.4 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

In contrast to conventional statin therapy, PCSK9 inhibitors are biologically active substances that reduce blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. They are used as an alternative to statins for people who are intolerant to them or as a supplementary treatment for patients whose serum levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol are not reduced by statin therapy alone.

Proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin is a crucial regulator of cholesterol metabolism. Higher levels of LDL cholesterol are linked to increased activity. In contrast, some gain-of-function mutations cause autosomal dominant familial hypercholesterolemia, characterized by extremely high cholesterol levels, early atherosclerotic vascular disease, and the emergence of tendon xanthomas. Lowered PCSK9 activity, whether brought on by genetic variation or PCSK9 monoclonal antibody treatment, is associated with lower cholesterol levels and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Market Driver

The rising prevalence of dyslipidemia and other disorders linked to lipid metabolism due to an unbalanced lifestyle and rising alcohol and tobacco use are major factors driving the global market for PCSK9 inhibitors.

Diet is the main lifestyle factor that positively and directly impacts health. Along with an increase in the number of older adults, a bad diet, and its consequences, such as obesity, are common causes of illness in urban cultures. Fast food and bad eating habits are brought on by urban living and contribute to ailments like dyslipidemia and cardiovascular disease. The most significant driver of the global PCSK9 inhibitor market growth is the rising global elderly population, which is more sensitive to cardiovascular illnesses due to the prevalence of lipid metabolism co-morbidities.

Atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular problems are more common as people age. The risk of having peripheral artery disease, cerebrovascular disease, and abdominal aortic aneurysm more than doubles with each decade of life. As a result of atherosclerosis, the artery wall undergoes alterations that eventually lead to calcification. According to a study employing intravascular ultrasonography, young survivors of myocardial infarction (MI) experience constrictive remodeling (shrinkage), which is typically accompanied by plaque degradation; whereas expansive remodeling (enlargement) predominates in older participants. Thus, the global PCSK9 inhibitor market is growing owing to the elevated geriatric population with emerging cardiovascular diseases.

The global PCSK9 inhibitor market is analyzed from three perspectives: Drug, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Segmentation’

Based on the drugs, the global PCSK9 inhibitor market is segmented as monoclonal antibody, nucleic acid drugs, and others.

The monoclonal antibody segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global PCSK9 inhibitor market in 2021.

Monotherapy or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies, PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies are a novel lipid-lowering treatment that has been thoroughly researched in individuals with hypercholesterolemia.

Monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9 dramatically decrease the plasma level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), improving LDL-C target achievement. A myocardial infarction, stroke, unstable angina, and the requirement for coronary revascularization are important adverse cardiovascular events that are reduced by the commercially available PCSK9 monoclonal antibodies alirocumab and evolocumab.

Monoclonal antibodies against PCSK9 have a good safety record. There is no connection between the suppression of PCSK9 and neurocognitive or glycemic adverse outcomes, only modest injection site side effects. Thus, monoclonal antibodies are preferred over traditional treatments; because of this, the monoclonal antibody segment in the global PCSK9 inhibitor market has grown with significant revenue share.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regions, the global PCSK9 inhibitor market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the global PCSK9 inhibitor market in 2021. The number of people with lipid diseases in the United States has increased, especially among adults. In the United States, there has been an increase in uptake of medications such as atorvastatin and fluvastatin to cure hypercholesterolemia and other related lipid disorders. Numerous tests have been carried out to find patients at a high risk of developing lipid diseases due to genetic or family history.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and the American Academy of Pediatrics, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is the main cause of death in the area. This increases the demand for prescription medications in the region, urging pharmaceutical companies to boost production rates and alter manufacturing cycles. Also, screening for lipid disorders in children has been started in the area. According to a study, a moderate percentage of children in the U.S. population suffer from lipid disorders, which often manifest themselves when a child is in their adolescence. As a result, North America has the potential to be a market for the selling of medications such as PCSK9 inhibitors for treating lipid diseases, making it a desirable location from a business standpoint.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The PCSK9 inhibitor market has a few significant competitors and is moderately competitive. Some of the businesses currently dominating the market are:

Amgen Plc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. KGaA

Alnylam

AstraZeneca

Affiris

LIB Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals LLC

CiVi Biopharma

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acrobiosystems Inc.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PCSK9 INHIBITOR MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG Monoclonal Antibody Evolocumab (Repatha) Alirocumab (Praluent) Nucleic Acid Drugs Inclisiran (Leqvio) Others GLOBAL PCSK9 INHIBITOR MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Hyperlipidemia Atherosclerosis Myocardial Ischemia Carcinoma Sepsis Viral Disease Others

TOC Continued.

PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1,476.7 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 2,137.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Drug, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

