The green ammonia market is estimated to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2023 to USD 17.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 72.9%

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Green Ammonia Market by Technology, End-Use Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934382/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for combined heat and power plants for small-scale applications.



Solid oxide electrolysis technology segment to be fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2030

The green ammonia market, by technology, is alkaline water electrolysis, proton exchange membrane electrolysis, and solid oxide electrolysis. The proton exchange membrane electrolysis is expected to be the second-largest segment as proton exchange membrane electrolysis has high efficiency in producing green hydrogen.



Industrial Feedstocks, by application, expected to be largest market from 2023 to 2030

The green ammonia market, by application, is bifurcated into power generation, transportation and industrial feedstocks.The industrial feedstocks segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by power generation during the forecast period.



This dominance is because of the need for green fertilizers in agricultural industries.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 25%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 25%, Europe – 25%, and Rest of the World – 20%



Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:



The Green ammonia market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the green ammonia market are Siemens Energy (Germany), NEL ASA (Norway), thyssenKrupp AG (Germany), ITM Power (UK), YARA International (Norway), BASF SE (Germany).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the green ammonia market, by technology, application, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the green ammonia market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for green ammonia operations and services, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them to make better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05934382/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________