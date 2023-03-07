The global post-harvest treatment market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2028 from USD 1.7 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.8%

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-harvest Treatment Market by Type, Crop Types, Origin, Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297456/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, changes in consumer preferences toward fresh flavors and the growing demand for fruits and vegetables in the hospitality sector have driven the export of exotic fruits from international countries, enabling higher use of post-harvest treatment.

By type, SO2 Generating Pads is projected in high demand during the forecast period.



A device called a SO2 pad Generator contains sodium metabisulphite, which releases sulfur dioxide when it comes into contact with moisture (SO2). This gas enables table grapes and other fruits to be transported and stored for a longer period of time by preventing the growth of the fungus Botrytis cinerea.

Berries have been consumed worldwide and have gained demand in the past few years due to their health benefits, as they are rich in antioxidants.Berries such as grapes and strawberries are exported to various countries from European countries, and with the increasingly trade, post-harvest treatment becomes even more important to increase shelf-life and reduce post-harvest loss.



These SO2 generating pads not only play a significant role during the export of the berries but also at a retail level, where these SO2 sheets helps keep away the moisture.Moreover, the market is moving towards renewable solutions like the Tessara (South Africa) first SO2 generating sheets Uvasys Vivo, that are recyclable and can be used for commercial purposes.



It is available in two versions and can be applied directly to the grapes.It has both a fast release and a slow-release layer.



Indian company Keep-it-fresh provides grape pads are used to safeguard export table grapes during storage and transportation. The pads have several layers of paper with chemicals that release SO2 between them. The sustained release of sulfur dioxide from sodium metabisulfite salt, which is sandwiched between two layers of paper, is the basis for KIF grape pads. These renewable and sustainable solutions will drive the market for SO2 generating pads.

By Origin, Bio-based coating treatment is widely used due to extend the shelf-life of fresh produce.



There has been a drastic transformation in terms of agricultural practices, food consumption, and agrochemical usage for crop protection.Due to the rising awareness among manufacturers and consumers, the market for organic products is gaining traction.



Companies are currently focused on growing organically, which involves developing innovative products for post-harvest treatment, such as Edi/peel, a plant-based edible coating introduced by Apeel Sciences (US).Natural Shine 505 OR is a carnauba-based coating, while Bio-spectra 1000 SC, an organic fungicide, was introduced by Pace International LLC (US).



Moreover, Sufresca (Israel) creates edible natural coatings to extend the shelf life of fresh produce, keeping it that way from farm to table.The natural coating is ultra-thin and transparent, regulates moisture while keeping moisture inside, and works well in ambient, cold, and varying temperatures.



Variety of fruits and vegetables, including peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocados, mangoes, citrus fruits, onions, and garlic, are coated with it.

By Region, US is driving the market in post-harvest treatment due to high export of fruits.



In terms of fruit and vegetable production, Mexico offers climatic advantages as it supports the production of fruits and vegetables around the year. The rising middle-class population in the country is changing the consumer preference toward natural flavors and fresh food, which has led to the increased demand for tropical fruits, such as mangoes, guavas, pineapples, and papayas, among others.

With the addition of new farms in Peru, Mexico, and Morocco, the counterpart season is now completely covered, ensuring a steady supply of goods during this time of the year.With these developments the demand for post-harvest treatment like fungicides and SO2 generating pads is expected to rise that would help with increased shelf life.



In 2021, an agreement was reached between Botanical Solution Inc. (BSI) and Syngenta (US) to market BSI’s bio-fungicide product in Mexico and Peru. Under the brand name BotriStop, the two businesses have already commercialized the product with success in Chile. For conventional growers of blueberries, vines, and vegetables, BotriStop bio fungicide is especially helpful in preventing and controlling Botrytis cinerea.



