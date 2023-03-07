Geosynthetics Market expected to reach USD 24.39 Bn by 2029 with growth rate of 6.14 percent| Regional Analysis

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Geosynthetics Market “. The Geosynthetics market size was valued at USD 15.14 Bn in 2021. The total Geosynthetics Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.14 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 24.39 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 15.14 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 24.39 Bn CAGR 6.14 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Geosynthetics Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a comprehensive analysis of the Geosynthetics Market by region, segment and competitive landscape. For understanding the global factors affecting the Geosynthetics Market, the report presents drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities prevailing in the Geosynthetics Market. Segments covered in the Geosynthetics market report are by type and application. The report covers the current trends prevailing in the market along with estimations about future trends to help investors identify investment pockets and opportunities in the Geosynthetics Market.

The report is equipped with a competitive analysis of the Geosynthetics Market players. Key players and new entrants in the Geosynthetics Market are listed together to provide a thorough analysis. The Geosynthetics Market was analyzed by region, revenue, financial status, portfolio, technological advancement adopted, social, social media presence, and mergers and acquisitions. The new entrants in Geosynthetics Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players and followers and new entrants with an overall view of the Geosynthetics Market for formulating investment approaches and marketing tactics. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Geosynthetics Market Size.

Geosynthetics Market Overview

Geosynthetics are the products used to stabilize terrain. Geosynthetics, also known as polymeric products used to solve civil engineering problems. Geosynthetic products involve several functions like reinforcement, separation, drainage, containment, and management of surface erosion. Types of Geosynthetics are Geogrids, Geotextiles, Geonets, Geomembranes, Geosynthetic clay liners, Geopipe, Geofoam, and Geocomposites. Polymeric nature of the product makes it suitable for use in the ground where a high level of durability is required.

Geosynthetics Market Dynamics

Growth in the construction industry is due to the use of Geosynthetics materials in construction activities stages to control evaporation, enhance drainage, strengthen infrastructure, and to limit erosion to maintain longevity & safety of structures. These materials are used to separate, reinforce, and stabilize subgrade. Geosynthetics prevent accidents as they can tolerate large lateral deformations. Huge spending on infrastructure, increasing government investments on the development of infrastructure projects are the factors expected to influence the Geosynthetics Market growth. Demand for Geosynthetics from the Mining Industry for creating waste barriers for the mining by product is expected to fuel the Geosynthetics Market growth.

Increasing demand for the oil, gas, and mining industry is expected to present lucrative opportunities for the Geosynthetics market growth. Installation damage in the construction of waste landfills, tunnels, ponds, or railways is a factor expected to restrain the Geosynthetics market growth over the forecast period.

Geosynthetics Market Regional Insight

The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021 accounting for 42.7 percent of the Geosynthetics Market share and is expected to continue the growth streak over the forecast period. Increase in novel and new infrastructure renovation & development are expected to drive the Geosynthetics Market growth. Rise in disposable income with government investments in industrial and commercial construction projects is expected to influence the regional Geosynthetics Market growth. China and India are the leading producers and consumers of geosynthetics in the world. Expansion of end-use industries, availability of low-cost products, and presence of leading Geosynthetics market players in the region is expected to boost the Geosynthetics market growth.

Geosynthetics Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Geotextiles

Geomembranes

Geogrids

Geofoam

Geonets

Others

By Application:

Waste Management

Water Management

Transportation Infrastructure

Civil Construction

Others



Geosynthetics Market Key Players include:

GSE Holdings, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Low and Bonar PLC

TENAX Group

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Global Synthetics

AGRU America

TYPAR

HUESKER Group

PRS Geo-Technologies

Tensar International Corporation

Solmax

Others

Key questions answered in the Geosynthetics Market are:

What is Geosynthetics?

What are the major drivers of the Geosynthetics market?

What is the expected Geosynthetics market size by 2029?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Geosynthetics market growth?

Who are the key players in the Geosynthetics market?

Which segment dominated the Geosynthetics market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Geosynthetics market?

Which region held the largest share in the Geosynthetics market?

Which is the fastest growing segment in the Geosynthetics Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

