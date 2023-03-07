Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market Databook 2023: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2019-2028

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments in the regions are expected to grow by 29.1% on an annual basis to reach US$12,256.7 million in 2023.



The BNPL payment industry in Africa & Middle East regions has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased ecommerce penetration.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Africa & Middle East remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.8% during 2023-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$9,497.4 million in 2022 to reach US$27,796.7 million by 2028.



This regional report provides a detailed analysis of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry at global and country level, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunity by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume term help in getting in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



A bundled offering, combining the following 9 reports (490 tables and 630 charts):

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Insight Brief

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Israel Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Saudi Arabia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

United Arab Emirates Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028)

Scope



Africa & Middle East BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2019-2028

Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Africa & Middle East BNPL by Purpose, 2019-2028

Convenience - Short Term Loans

Credit - Loan Term Loans

Africa & Middle East BNPL by Business Model, 2019-2028

Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)

Three-Party BNPL Offering

Africa & Middle East BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2019-2028

Open Loop System

Closed Loop System

Africa & Middle East BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2019-2028

Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers

Marketplaces

Africa & Middle East BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2019-2028

Online Channel

POS Channel

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Travel/Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later in Groceries: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale

Africa & Middle East Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

valU

Fawry

Valeo

Sympl

Splitit

Jifiti

Sunbit Israel

Charge After

Fundbox

Aspira

Lipa Later

Miti

Flexpay Technologies

Julla

PayQart

CD Care

Buynowpaylater.com

Jumia Flex

Carnon

Tabby

Tamara

Cashew Payments

Spotii

Postpay

Mobicred

More Tyme

Payflex

Pay Just Now

PayUp

Tabby

Zip

Spotii

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mzjj0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.