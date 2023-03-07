Master Data Management Market Size to Hit USD 24.2 Billion, at 16.85 % CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Master Data Management Market Research Report, By Type, Professional Service, Industry, Deployment— Global Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 24.2 billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.85 % during the assessment timeframe.

Master Data Management Market Overview:

MDM systems are developed by organisations to combine all crucial organisational data into a single master reference source, reducing errors and duplication throughout the organization's business operations. Master data management (MDM), on the other hand, is a group of services, standards, and products that help enterprises manage their master data. This master data set includes, among other things, customer information, products, suppliers, and payments. By the use of master data management software, it is generally utilised to distinguish between organisational departments, job duties, and enterprise software.

The main factors driving the master data management market over the anticipated time period are the expanding demand for conformity and validation on a global scale, as well as the growing amount of centrally collected data management. However, worries about data security and the master data management market's vulnerability to attacks could limit the market's growth during the anticipated time frame. As a result, big firms use master data management systems more frequently than small and medium businesses. Businesses can divide their product lines using MDM to avoid having unpleasant customer experiences. As a result of MDM, businesses get improved decision-making abilities and operational efficiencies.

Businesses may gather and preserve master data and use it for effective database administration and decision-making thanks to master data management (MDM). MDM involves, among other things, the ability to optimise master data infrastructures, provide self-service access to reliable information, and coordinate and balance.

Master Data Management Market Top Leaders:

SAP SE (Germany)

SAS Institute, Inc (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Tibco Software, Inc (US)

Informatica Corporation (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

Orchestra Networks (US)

Riversand Technologies, Inc. (US)

Talend (US)

Master Data Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 24.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.85% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities A varied range of needs from customers has resulted from improvements in the abilities of technological advances in managing multi-faceted and multi-domain data Key Market Drivers The growing need for precise predictions to enable quicker judgment

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on businesses all across the world. Data management companies are seeking to maintain their assets online while also ensuring the security and privacy of information across connections in an effort to counteract this scourge. In fact, executives have requested the knowledge and expertise of key specialists, data analysis professionals, and experts with advanced analytics expertise like artificial intelligence and machine learning to help them make business decisions about how to respond to the new enterprise issues faced.

The demand for accurate predictions to facilitate quicker judgement and the growing adoption of data quality technologies for data management are expected to drive the growth of the master data management market.

The market for MDM solutions is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years as a result of new technologies including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and machine learning (ML). Because it offers more technological options for data storage, this technology can be used to make large datasets accessible. Customers' needs have changed as a result of advancements in technology's capacity to manage data with several facets and domains.

In today's world of rising data management and maintenance solutions, MDM apps and services are emerging as the most ideal choice for structuring and managing data. MDM services and apps are growing in popularity. Contrarily, the growing concern among consumers about the security of their data hinders the growth of this industry. Contemporary firms operate in statistically driven environments, which increases the risk of sophisticated data theft, cyberattacks, and phishing efforts to compromise private data. Data accessibility across numerous systems causes a number of problems, including increased security risks to the data, which can be seen as a key constraint on the global market.

MDM solutions are becoming more popular across a broad range of regions and business sectors. This brings up a crucial problem for market growth, namely the existence of various laws and rules across national and international borders, which severely restricts market expansion.

Master Data Management Market Segmentation:

Type, professional service, deployment, industry, and location are used to segment the market.

By Application: The market is divided into implementation and deployment services, maintenance and support services, and consulting services based on the applications.

End-users: The market is divided into BFSI, IT & communications, medical, retail, media & entertainment, transportation and logistics, industrial, and others based on the propulsion types.

According to market research, the master data management industry is anticipated to grow significantly between the years of 2021 and 2027. Regional analyses of the global market are carried out, among others, for North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the rest of the world.

North America is estimated to dominate the global master data management market during the forecasted period. The presence of big businesses, the quick adoption of new technologies, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence all have an impact on the master data management market in North America (AI). The forecast period shows that the United States, Mexico, and Canada will continue to hold a dominant position in the North American market for worldwide MDM. The medical and industrial sectors dominate the master data management (MDM) market sales in North America.

