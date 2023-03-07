Neuronetics Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results

MALVERN, Pa., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $18.2 million, representing a 21% increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2021

Achieved record U.S. treatment session revenue of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022

Increased NeuroStar System revenue 64% over the fourth quarter of 2021



Full Year 2022 Highlights

Full year 2022 revenue of $65.2 million, representing an 18% increase as compared to full year 2021

Full year 2022 U.S. treatment session revenue of $45.1 million

Full year 2022 U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy revenue of $16.6 million



Recent Operational Highlights

Signed an exclusive and expanded commercial partnership with Greenbrook TMS which runs through 2028

Positive TMS coverage policy which expands patient access to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health, allowing Nurse practitioners (NPs) to order and provide TMS treatment to their patients with MDD

United Health Care and Optum indicated their benefits manager have expanded access to NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health by reducing the number of prior failed medications from four to two. UHC policies cover 23.8 million lives

Announced a peer-reviewed publication that shows NeuroStar TMS as an effective non-drug treatment for depression with comorbid anxiety

Recent Commercial Highlights

Achieved milestones of over 145,000 global patients treated with more than 5.3 million of our Treatment Sessions, another Company record

During the fourth quarter, the Company shipped its 2,000th NeuroStar system

Over 75 accounts attended NeuroStar University in 2022



“Our strong performance in the fourth quarter reflects the positive impacts of our ongoing strategic initiatives such as the revamped sales force, innovative marketing programs, and continued physician and patient education. Performance was highlighted by record US Treatment Sessions revenue, while also achieving 64% year-over-year growth in US NeuroStar System revenue,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “We will continue to concentrate on execution for the remainder of the year in order to fuel growth and put ourselves in a position to achieve cash flow breakeven in 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Revenues by Geography Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 17,513 $ 14,556 20 % International 685 466 47 % Total revenues $ 18,198 $ 15,022 21 %



Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $18.2 million, an increase of 21% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 revenue of $15 million. During the quarter, total U.S. revenue increased by 20% and international revenue increased by 47% over the prior year quarter. The U.S. and international revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System sales.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 4,616 $ 2,815 64 % Treatment sessions 12,450 $ 11,245 11 % Other 447 $ 496 (10 ) % Total U.S. revenues $ 17,513 $ 14,556 20 %





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues by Type Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Capital $ 4,371 $ 2,513 74 % Operating lease 43 85 (49 ) % Other 202 217 (7 ) % Total United States NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenues $ 4,616 $ 2,815 64 %



U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $4.6 million, an increase of 64% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, revenue of $2.8 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, the Company shipped 58 and 48 systems, respectively.

U.S. Treatment Session revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $12.5 million, an increase of 11% compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 revenue of $11.2 million. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in utilization, in particular among our local per-click customer segment.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, U.S. treatment session revenue per active site was approximately $11,500 compared to approximately $12,200 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decline was primarily due to over 100 incremental sites introduced to our installed base and a slowdown in revenue from the service provider segment. Excluding Greenbrook and Success TMS, revenue per active site was consistent year over year.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 75.9%, a decrease of approximately 50 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021 gross margin of 76.4%.

Operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $21.5 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 17.1%, compared to $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by our expanded sales force, the opening of NeuroStar University and additional headcount in product development and clinical to support strategic project growth.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(8.3) million, or $(0.31) per share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2021 net loss of $(7.6) million, or $(0.29) per share. Net loss per share was based on 27,207,184 and 26,371,382 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(6.5) million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 EBITDA of $(6.3) million. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Full Year Financial and Operating Results

Revenues by Geography Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) United States $ 63,406 $ 53,447 19 % International 1,800 1,865 (3 ) % Total revenues $ 65,206 $ 55,312 18 %



Total revenues increased by $9.9 million, or 18%, from $55.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to $65.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. For the period ended December 31, 2022, U.S. revenue increased by 19% and international revenue decreased by 3% over the comparative prior year period. The U.S. revenue growth was primarily due to an increase in NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue. There was a marginal reduction in international revenue.

U.S. Revenues by Product Category Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System $ 16,575 $ 9,760 70 % Treatment sessions 45,077 41,933 7 % Other 1,754 1,754 — % Total U.S. revenues $ 63,406 $ 53,447 19 %





U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System Revenues by Type Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Amount Amount % Change (in thousands, except percentages) NeuroStar Capital $ 15,792 $ 8,820 79 % Operating lease 222 $ 279 (20 ) % Other 561 $ 661 (15 ) % Total United States NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenues $ 16,575 $ 9,760 70 %



U.S. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System revenue increased by $6.8 million, or 70%, in the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. For the period ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company shipped 213 and 147 systems, respectively.

U.S. treatment session revenues increased by 7% from $41.9 million for the year end December 31, 2021 to $45.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in treatment session volume over the prior year period.

Gross margin for the full year 2022 was 76.3%, a decrease of approximately 260 basis points from the full year 2021 gross margin of 78.9%. The decline was primarily due to an unfavorable revenue shift between NeuroStar capital and treatment session revenue.

Operating expenses during the full year 2022 were $84.8 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 19.1%, compared to $71.2 million in the full year 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales and marketing expense related to personnel, new marketing initiatives and opening of NeuroStar University. Our Research and Development costs were also higher in 2022, as the company invested in added personnel to support clinical research projects and continued upgrades to the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system. Inflationary pressures resulted in higher travel expense.

Net loss for the full year 2022 was $(37.2) million, or $(1.38) per share, as compared to full year 2021 net loss of $(31.2) million, or $(1.22) per share. Net loss per share was based on 26,900,239 and 25,479,425 weighted-average common shares outstanding for the years ended 2022 and 2021, respectively. There were 27,267,867 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

EBITDA for the full year 2022 was $(31.3) million as compared to $(26.1) million for the full year 2021. The decrease in EBITDA is primarily due to the increase in net loss in the current period compared to the comparative prior period. See the accompanying financial table that reconciles EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to net loss.

Cash and cash equivalents were $70.3 million as of December 31, 2022. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $94.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

TMS Coverage Policies Updates

In February 2023, the National Government Services, Inc. (NGS), announced a healthcare policy update that increases access for patients to its NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). The NGS policy, effective April 1, 2023, will allow non-physician practitioners (NPPs) who are within their scope of practice to order and provide TMS treatment to their patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). NGS is the Medicare Administrative Contractor for 6.3 million covered lives in MN, WI, IL, NY, NH, VT, ME, MA, RI, and CT. An additional update in the revised NGS policy is a lower medication requirement – reduced from four failed medications to two prior to TMS treatment.

Greenbrook TMS Six Year Exclusive Partnership

In January 2023, the Company announced an expanded commercial partnership through year end 2028 with Greenbrook TMS Inc. a leading provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy. Under the partnership agreement, Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of TMS equipment to Greenbrook. Over time, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar devices will replace competitive TMS devices at Greenbrook locations. The Companies will work jointly to grow through co-branding and co-marketing programs, enhanced patient and clinician awareness, improved patient access to care, and collaboration on product development and publications. The agreement also has minimum purchase commitments, and all treatment session purchases will convert to a “per-click” consumable model.

Data Published on Efficacy of Treating Anxious Depression with NeuroStar TMS

In January 2023, the Company announced a peer-reviewed publication that shows NeuroStar TMS as an effective non-drug treatment for depression with comorbid anxiety. The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, presenting real-world evidence of the efficacy of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for adult patients who suffer concurrently from anxiety symptoms and major depressive disorder (MDD), also known as anxious depression. Using data from TrakStar®, the world’s largest depression outcomes registry of more than 15,000 patients, the publication authors analyzed a sample of over 1,800 patients. These 1,800 patients were treated with NeuroStar TMS in commercial clinics and represented a diversity of patients with MDD and moderate-to-severe anxiety symptoms. Patients with anxious depression exhibited clinically meaningful anxiety symptom improvement and antidepressant effects.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, the Company expects total worldwide revenue between $15.0 million and $16.0 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects total worldwide revenue to be between $66.0 million and $72.0 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects total operating expenses to be between $84.0 million and $88.0 million.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "outlook," "potential," "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "would" and "should" as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements include those relating to the Company's business outlook and current expectations for upcoming quarter and fiscal year 2023, including with respect to revenue, expenses, growth, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing items. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of public health crises on the Company's operations, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions or delays; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to achieve or sustain profitable operations due to its history of losses; the Company's reliance on the sale and usage of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health System to generate revenues; the scale and efficacy of the Company's salesforce; the Company's ability to retain talent; availability of coverage and reimbursement from third-party payors for treatments using the Company's products; physician and patient demand for treatments using the Company's products; developments in competing technologies and therapies for the indications that the Company's products treat; product defects; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its technology; developments in clinical trials or regulatory review of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health System for additional indications; and developments in regulation in the United States and other applicable jurisdictions.

NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 18,198 $ 15,022 $ 65,206 $ 55,312 Cost of revenues 4,389 3,538 15,483 11,653 Gross Profit 13,809 11,484 49,723 43,659 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,005 10,316 49,982 37,746 General and administrative 6,391 6,333 25,516 25,554 Research and development 3,139 1,743 9,336 7,923 Total operating expenses 21,535 18,392 84,834 71,223 Loss from Operations (7,726 ) (6,908 ) (35,111 ) (27,564 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 1,212 1,064 4,251 4,019 Other income, net (649 ) (337 ) (2,203 ) (390 ) Net Loss $ (8,289 ) $ (7,635 ) $ (37,159 ) $ (31,193 ) Net loss per share of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,207 26,371 26,900 25,479





NEURONETICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,340 $ 94,141 Accounts receivable, net 13,591 7,706 Inventory 8,899 6,563 Current portion of net investments in sales-type leases 1,538 2,198 Current portion of prepaid commission expense 1,997 1,559 Current portion of note receivables 230 74 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,174 3,090 Total current assets 98,769 115,331 Property and equipment, net 1,991 1,220 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,327 3,884 Net investments in sales-type leases 1,222 1,697 Prepaid commission expense 7,568 6,763 Long-term note receivable 362 10,110 Other assets 3,645 2,218 Total Assets $ 116,884 $ 141,223 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,433 $ 4,299 Accrued expenses 14,837 8,233 Deferred revenue 1,980 2,501 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 824 670 Current portion of long-term debt, net 13,125 — Total current liabilities 33,199 15,703 Long-term debt, net 22,829 35,335 Deferred revenue 829 1,471 Operating lease liabilities 2,967 3,539 Total Liabilities 59,824 56,048 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) — — Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding on December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000 shares authorized; 27,268 and 26,395 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 273 264 Additional paid-in capital 402,679 393,644 Accumulated deficit (345,892 ) (308,733 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 57,060 85,175 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 116,884 $ 141,223





NEURONETICS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (37,159 ) $ (31,193 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,648 1,060 Share-based compensation 8,746 7,869 Non-cash interest expense 709 715 Cost of rental units purchased by customers 92 203 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,317 ) (3,054 ) Inventory (2,587 ) (3,444 ) Net investment in sales-type leases 1,114 324 Prepaid commission expense (1,243 ) (1,926 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 786 62 Accounts payable (1,968 ) 276 Accrued expenses 6,604 910 Deferred revenue (1,164 ) 215 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (30,739 ) (27,983 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software (3,269 ) (2,353 ) Repayment (Issuance) of promissory note 10,000 (7,486 ) Net Cash provided by (Used in) Investing Activities 6,731 (9,839 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments of debt issuance costs (91 ) — Proceeds from exercises of stock options 298 2,435 Proceeds from common stock offering — 80,972 Payments of common stock offering issuance costs — (401 ) Net Cash (Used) Provided by Financing Activities 207 83,006 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents (23,801 ) 45,184 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 94,141 48,957 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 70,340 $ 94,141





Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, and should not be construed as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net loss. However, management uses both the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business. Further, management believes the addition of the non-GAAP financial measure provides meaningful supplementary information to, and facilitates analysis by, investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, results of operations and trends. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly designated measures reported by other companies, because companies and investors may differ as to what type of events warrant adjustment.

The following table reconciles reported net loss to EBITDA: