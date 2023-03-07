Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to reach $285.1 billion by 2025 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global "Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to grow from USD 207.7 billion in 2020 to USD 285.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. A ceramic surface unit, usually relatively thin in relation to facial area, made from clay or a mixture of clay and other ceramic materials, called the body of the tile, having either a glazed or unglazed surface and fired above red heat in the course of manufacture to a temperature sufficiently high to produce specific physical properties and characteristics.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=228236779

Browse In-Depth TOC On “Ceramic Tiles Market”

156 - Market Data Tables

40 - Figures

151 - Pages

List of Key Players in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Mohawk Industries (US) Siam Cement Group (Thailand) Grupo Lamosa (Mexico) RAK Ceramics (UAE) Kajaria Ceramics (India) Grupo Cedasa (Brazil) Ceramica Carmelo Fior (Brazil) Pamesa Ceramica (Spain) Grupo Fragnani (Brazil) STN Ceramica (Spain)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Ceramic Tiles Market:

Drivers: Increasing populace and urbanization Restraints: Volatile natural substance costs Opportunity: Growth of the coordinated retail area

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=228236779

Key Findings of the Study:

The Porcelain segment is projected to dominate the global ceramic tiles market through 2025 The flooring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period

The porcelain segment, by type, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for porcelain tiles in recent years has been increasing due to their superior properties, such as low water absorption, slip resistance, and anti-bacterial properties. These properties make porcelain tiles highly popular for kitchens, bathrooms, and hospitals.

The flooring segment, by application, accounted for the largest share in the ceramic tiles market, in terms of value. Ceramic tiles are an ideal and enduring option as a flooring material because of their strength, water-resistance, low maintenance, reliability, and high durability. They find application in healthcare centers, government offices, and sports institutes, where the expected footfall is high, as well as in residential buildings. Being water-resistant and easy to clean, they are the best solution for the kitchen and bathroom floors.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=228236779

In terms of geographic coverage, the ceramic tiles market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2019 and is also projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of new housing units and huge investments in the infrastructural sector are fueling the demand for ceramic tile materials in this region. The growth of the ceramic tiles market in the APAC region is also driven by increasing demand for ceramic tiles in countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam, due to the significant growth in the construction opportunities in these countries. China is estimated to be the largest producer and consumer of ceramic tiles products in this region, and the market in this country is projected to grow further.

The increasing population is one of the prime factors for the increase in demand for the ceramic tiles market. Moreover, the population shift from rural to urban areas in the world has elevated the growth rate even further. The total world population is expected to reach 9.5 billion by 2050, where the urban population will account for at least 66.4% of the total, as stated by the United Nations’ Population Division. A positive shift in the living standards will require improved hygiene and sanitation. In recent years, APAC has substantially progressed in the ceramic tiles market, which primarily includes emerging markets, such as India and China. Asian cities are expected to account for 52.3% of the global urban population, creating the largest ever workforce, by 2050.syus

Browse Adjacent Markets Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: