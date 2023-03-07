The global emulsifiers market size is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6%

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emulsifiers Market by Source, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04208114/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the demand for emulsifiers in emerging countries such as Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa, is increasing due the increase in demand for processed food & beverages that emphasizes to enhance the texture and stability of processed foods & beverages to drive the market for emulsifiers during the forecast period.



Bio-based segment is projected to estimate for the largest share amongst other source in the emulsifier market, in 2027

A bio-based emulsifier is an emulsifying agent made from renewable, natural resources, such as plant-based ingredients.These emulsifiers are used in the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors to help in the mixing of immiscible liquids, such as oil and water, into stable, homogenous mixtures.



Bio-based emulsifiers are said to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly than conventional synthetic emulsifiers because they come from renewable sources.



Oilfield chemicals segment is projected to register the third highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global oilfield chemicals industry uses different specialty chemicals, including emulsifiers to produce oil using various processes.The technique of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) makes widespread use of emulsifiers, leading to additional oil recovery.



In the oilfield chemicals industry, emulsifiers are used as lubricants, dispersants, drilling agents, gelling agents, foam-controlling agents, wetting agents, suspending agents, and others for different purposes.



North America is projected to be the second fastest growing region in the emulsifier market during the forecast period.

North America is predicted to be the second fastest growing region amongst others in the emulsifiers market in 2022, in terms of value and volume.US, Canada, and Mexico are the key countries driving the North American emulsifiers market.



This region is diversified and is strongly focused on the development of new products and advanced technology for the same, to cater to the needs of its end users.The processed food market has been on the rise in this region due to its fast-paced lifestyle, less focus on nutrition, and more emphasis on time-saving methods of preparing food.



Apart from processed food, this region has seen a hike in the use of cosmetics & personal care emulsifier-based products.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying the sizes of several segments and subsegments of the emulsifiers market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-10%.

The key players in the emulsifiers market are BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland), Solvay (Belgium), Royal DSM (Netherlands), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.IFF (US), Corbion (Netherlands), DOW (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), and CLARIANT (Switzerland)).



The emulsifiers market report analyzes the key growth strategies, such as new product launches, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market positions.



Research Coverage

This report provides detailed segmentation of the emulsifiers market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on source, application, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the emulsifiers market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the emulsifiers market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

