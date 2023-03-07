Small Pharma to Host Virtual Roundtable Event with Key Opinion Leaders in Psychiatry

LONDON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, today announces that it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader roundtable with Jerry Rosenbaum, MD, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and David Erritzoe, MD, PhD, Imperial College London on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.



Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical & Scientific Officer of the Company, will lead the discussion between psychiatrists Dr. Rosenbaum and Dr. Erritzoe on key topics surrounding the opportunity for short-duration psychedelic treatments in treating depression. Dr. Rosenbaum and Dr. Erritzoe will provide insights on the treatment toolkit available to psychiatrists today, and what it would take to deliver new psychedelic-based treatments for patients living with depression.

The discussion will highlight Small Pharma’s recent positive Phase IIa results for its lead candidate, SPL026 with supportive therapy, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (“MDD”). SPL026 is Small Pharma’s proprietary synthetic formulation of N,N, dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”), which offers an ultra-short psychedelic experience of 20-25 minutes. The SPL026 Phase IIa trial was the first placebo-controlled study to demonstrate efficacy of a short-duration psychedelic with therapy in treating depression.

To register for the event, please click here.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of DMT. The Company is advancing clinical programs of SPL026 and SPL028 with supportive therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions, and was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (the “MHRA”) for IV SPL026 with supportive therapy for MDD. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:

Jaber Mohamed

MHP Communications

Email: smallpharma@mhpc.com

Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The MHRA or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.