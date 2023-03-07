Emerging Markets Report: From Fame to Franchise

An Emerging Markets News Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re pleased today to reintroduce a previously profiled company to our roster of high-quality stories with Kisses From Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada and Europe. Kisses From Italy made the exciting announcement last week of its plans to form an alliance with American celebrity chef, Food Network star, restaurateur and cookbook author Scott Conant to develop a new restaurant concept.

Two simple things have made this opportunity come to fruition for Kisses From Italy, according to president, co-CEO and co-founder, Michele Di Turi: hard work and dedication.

In addition to the strategic alliance with Food Network Star, Scott Conant, Kisses From Italy has a worldwide industry leader in the global franchise development market, Fransmart, as a current advisor to play the key role of serving as the group's exclusive global franchise developer and representative.

Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart, stated, “The Italian QSR and fast casual space is wide open. With Scott's ability to create amazing food and Claudio and Michael's business acumen and financial expertise, no doubt, we believe that we are going to create the category killer and a most successful Italian fast casual concept.”

Now, let us introduce you to two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality, Chef Scott Conant.

With 35 years of experience under his belt, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. He has an impressive portfolio of acclaimed restaurants, four published cookbooks and has been a recurring judge on Food Network’s Chopped as well as a frequent co-host of Beat Bobby Flay.

When it comes to Conant and how he feels about his future with Kisses from Italy and Fransmart, he couldn't be more excited. “To have the chance to create this fast casual brand together is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There is something magical when a group of creatives can sit in a room and see all the through lines come together. We are developing something spectacular that not only is craveable, but is reminiscent of childhood nostalgia and the connectivity of gathering around the table,” Conant explained.

Like Di Turi mentioned, Kisses From Italy is a company that houses different brands and concepts and has future plans of continuing the expansion. The alliance with Scott Conant will allow the Company to continue to add additional brands and concepts in different food categories which will then allow Kisses from Italy to leverage supply chain and its overhead expenses across all lines, leading to significant growth in the future.

For more information and exciting updates on Kisses From Italy, Inc., visit: https://kissesfromitaly.com/investors/

About Kisses from Italy Inc.:

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing decades of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at:

https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been previously paid 2,500,000 restricted shares and is under contract to receive an additional 3,000,000 restricted shares and $35,000 by Kisses from Italy, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/