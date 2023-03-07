Controlled Release Fertilizers Market to Reach $4.71 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Controlled Release Fertilizers Market by Type (Slow-release Fertilizers, Nitrogen Stabilizers, Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers), End Use (Agriculture, Non-agriculture), and Mode of Application (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the controlled release fertilizers market is expected to reach $4.71 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Controlled release fertilizers are promising solutions for improving the nutrient supply, enhancing crop quality & yield, and reducing application costs and environmental pollution. Conventional methods of releasing fertilizers not only lead to ~50% fertilizer wastage through seepage into the soil and water but also increases labor costs. However, controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) release nutrients gradually and consistently over a longer period than conventional fertilizers that release their nutrients rapidly after application. They have the potential to address two key aspects of plant nutrient supply by matching nutrient supply as per plant requirements and ensuring nutrient availability. They primarily consist of a blend of fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, encapsulated or coated with a material that regulates the release of nutrients.

The major factors driving the growth of the controlled release fertilizers market include the growing concerns regarding environmental safety, favorable government policies and regulations, uniform nutrient application, and the rising adoption of precision farming technology. Furthermore, product innovation in controlled-release technology and strong growth in emerging economies are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, cost ineffectiveness and growth of the organic fertilizers industry hinder the growth of this market.

The controlled release fertilizers market is segmented by type, end use, mode of application, and geography.

Based on type, the controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into slow-release fertilizers, nitrogen stabilizers, and coated & encapsulated fertilizers. In 2023, the coated & encapsulated fertilizers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the controlled release fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to their wide adoption and broad availability across developed and developing economies. In addition, the rising awareness about the benefits associated with coated fertilizers and strong government support provided by the nation in terms of subsidies and policy amendment further supports the dominant position of this segment.

Based on end use, the controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. In 2023, the non-agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the controlled release fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high purchasing power and the increasing environmental issues, large scale turf production in lawns, greenhouses, nurseries, and gardens.

However, in 2023, the agriculture segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The increase in the area under agricultural cultivation mainly drives the rapid growth of this segment. In addition, controlled release fertilizers are expected to grow significantly in producing high-value fruit crops and cereals, owing to rising concern over food security and increasing demand for efficient and smart fertilizers.

Based on mode of application, the controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into fertigation, foliar, soil, and other modes of application. In 2023, the fertigation segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly driven by its increasing adoption due to reliability and higher efficacy. Fertilizers' efficiency is increased by 80 to 90% in the fertigation method. In addition, less water is needed, and fertilizer, time, labor, and energy use are also reduced substantially. It is an easy and safe method of applying fertilizers.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the controlled release fertilizers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for organic food in the region, growing population, increasing mechanization in the agriculture sector, improved irrigation facilities, and support from various organizations and governments to increase cultivation with the use of controlled-release fertilizers.

Sone of the key players operating in the controlled release fertilizers market are Yara International ASA (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (U.S.), ICL Group Ltd. (Israel), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd. (China), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Koch Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Helena Chemical Company (U.S.), Mivena BV (Netherlands), and Florikan (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, by Type

Slow-release Fertilizers Urea Formaldehyde Urea Isobytyraldehyde Urea Acetaldehyde Other Slow-release Fertilizers

Nitrogen Stabilizers Nitrification Inhibitors Urease Inhibitors

Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers Sulfur Coated Polymer Coated Sulfur Polymer Coated Other Coated & Encapsulated Fertilizers



Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, by End Use

Agriculture Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Other Agriculture Crops

Non-agriculture Turf & Ornamental Nurseries & Greenhouse Other Non-agriculture Crops



Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, by Mode of Application

Fertigation

Foliar

Soil

Other Modes of Application

Controlled Release Fertilizers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

