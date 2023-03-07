New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Leavening Agents Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351371/?utm_source=GNW

, Associated British Foods plc, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Lallemand, Kerry Group plc, Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A. and Tata Chemicals Ltd.



The global leavening agents market grew from $6.18 billion in 2022 to $6.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The leavening agents market is expected to grow to $7.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.7%.



The leavening agents market consists of sales of steam, yeast, baking powder, and baking soda.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The leavening agents are used in baking to make a lighter and softer batter.Leavening agents are substances that make the dough or batter airy by releasing air or carbon dioxide.



Such agents include steam, air, yeast, baking soda, and baking powder.



North America was the largest region in the leavening agents market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the leavening agents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of leavening agents are biological, physical, and chemical forms.Biological leavening agents refer to agents that have harmless micro-organisms that help in the process of leavening mainly by producing carbon dioxide after being added to food.



These are used in various applications such as seafood, bakery products, fried foods, wheat flour, and soy products and are sold through different sales channels such as direct sales and wholesalers, independent grocery retailers, non-store retailers, and other sales channels.



The rising demand for bakery products is expected to propel the leavening agents market going forward.Bakery products refer to the food products made from a dough or batter that is baked, such as bread, cakes, cookies, and others.



Leavening agents help bakery products rise and make them soft and light. For instance, according to American Bakery Association, a US-based organization for wholesale bakery and baking industry entrepreneurs and suppliers, report in March 2020, U.S bakery sales increased to 62.3%. Therefore, the rising preference for bakery products is driving the leavening agents market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the leavening agent market.Major companies operating in the leavening agent market are introducing new leavening agents, to enhance the flavor and texture of food products.



For instance, in September 2022, Angel Yeast, a China-based company yeast extract manufacturer for baking, seasoning, brewing, and others, introduced a high-sugar dry yeast product to address baking challenges related to high-sugar, high salt, and weak organic acids. Angel Yeast’s new Premium high-sugar dry yeast product is capable of providing rapid and high-quality fermentation, where high sugar, salt, and oil content affects the yeast fermentation under normal conditions and extends the shelf of bread and baked goods due to its resistance towards weak organic acids.



In January 2022, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), a US-based company operating in agricultural nutrients and adjuvants and industrial, food, and USP-grade calcium carbonate products acquired Natural Soda LLC for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Huber Engineered Materials (HEM) aims to diversify its portfolio of specialty engineered materials such as the production of calcium carbonate products that are used in a variety of health and nutrition applications.



Natural Soda LLC is a US-based company operating in sodium bicarbonate (baking soda).



The countries covered in the leavening agents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The leavening agents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides leavening agents market statistics, including leavening agents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a leavening agents market share, detailed leavening agents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the leavening agent’s industry. This leavening agents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

