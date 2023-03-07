Biopolymers Market to reach USD 19.17 Bn by 2029 with growth rate of 15.6 percent of CAGR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ Biopolymers Market “. The Biopolymers market size was valued at USD 6.01 Bn in 2021. The total Biopolymers Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 19.17 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2021 USD 6.01 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 19.17 Bn CAGR 15.6 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Product, Application, and End Use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Biopolymers Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Biopolymers Market includes the market size and growth rate along with a thorough regional analysis, competitive landscape and segment-wise analysis of the industry. Key insights provided by the report include the major drivers of the Biopolymers Market, the challenges faced by the market participants and growth prospects in the Biopolymers industry across the globe. Such a report aids clients in their decision-making process, thereby helping them take data-driven decisions.

Regional analysis of the Biopolymers Market is conducted at country, regional and global level. This helps client gain insights into the market penetration of biopolymers by region along with factors affecting the same. The report also include micro-level Market dominance by region to gain a micro level understanding of the Biopolymers Market. Segment-wise analysis of the Biopolymers Market is conducted by Type of Service, End user and region.

Data for the analysis was collected using primary and secondary research methods for Biopolymers Market report. This includes surveys, questionnaires and interviews while secondary research included journals, white papers, government sites and paid and unpaid databases. Qualitative and quantitative methods of analysis were used in the report to draw inferences from the data. Tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis were used for analysing the Biopolymers Market.

Biopolymers Market Overview

Polymers produced from natural sources are Biopolymers. Biopolymers can be chemically synthesised from biological materials or biosynthesised by living organisms. Biopolymers are degradable. They are used in various industries ranging from food industries to manufacturing. There are three main classes of polymers including polynucleotides, polypeptides, and polysaccharides. All polymers are made up of repetitive units called monomers.

Biopolymers Market Dynamics

Biopolymers are used in the textile sector for the processes going from fiber assembling to coloring. Biopolymers are used to make furniture and individual items such as lipsticks, clean napkins, pressed powders, and creams. Changing consumer lifestyles in emerging countries, a growing Pharma sector, food and other industries and the new product development in biopolymers products are expected to drive the Biopolymers Market growth. Exhaustion of petroleum reservoirs, investments of big companies and innovation to develop a renewable alternative are the factors expected to fuel the Biopolymers Market growth.

Use of conventional plastic instead of biopolymers is expected to restrain the Biopolymers Market growth. Durability and performance of biopolymers in various applications, including packaging , electronics, agriculture, and automotive are the factors expected to restrain the Biopolymers Market growth.

Biopolymers Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the European region dominated the global biopolymers market because the region has the largest market for packaging. The biopolymers market in the region is expected to grow due to the restrictions imposed on conventional plastic. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing environmental concerns, and increasing demand for sustainable materials with favorable government policies and regulations supporting the use of bio-based products. The regional Biopolymers Market is also driven by rapid industrialization, increasing per capita income and rising standards of living. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at a moderate rate because of its large agricultural industry for which biopolymers are used for silage films, seed coating and others.

Biopolymers Market Segmentation

By Product:

Bio-polyethylene

Bio-polyethylene terephthalate

Polylactic acid

Bio-degradable polyesters

Others



By Application:

Packaging

Bottles

Fibers

Seed coating

Cosmetics

Automotive interior parts

Medical implants

Others

By End Use Industry:

Food and beverages

Automotive industry

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Semiconductors and electronics

Textile industry

Chemical industry



Biopolymers Market Key Players include:

BASF SE

Danimer Scientific

Novamont S.p.A.

Galatea BioTech

Total Corbion

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

FMC BioPolymer A.S

NatureWorks LLC

Sigma-Aldrich

Biome Technologies Ltd.

Braskem S.A.

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bio-on S.p.A

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solanyl Biopolymers Inc.

Tianjin Green Bio Materials Co. Ltd.

Others

Key questions answered in the Biopolymers Market are:

What is Biopolymers?

What was the Biopolymers market size in 2021?

What is the expected Biopolymers market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Biopolymers Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Biopolymers market growth?

Which segment dominated the Biopolymers market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Biopolymers market?

Which region held the largest share in the Biopolymers market?

Who are the key players in the Biopolymers market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Application and End Use Industry

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

