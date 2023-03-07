Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Expansion Predicted to Reach 7.6 Billion by 2031, as per TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global accelerometer and gyroscope market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook report by TMR.



Accelerometers are widely utilized in smartphones in order to detect orientation. The global accelerometer and gyroscope industry is expected to present significant business opportunities during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in sales of smartphones owing to rise in spending power of people in developed and developing countries across the globe. Moreover, the market is expected to be driven by rise in the trend of low-tier smartphones, 5G, and foldable phones.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=31280

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Key Findings

Accelerometers and gyroscopes are utilized in a range of automotive applications such as electronic stability control, airbags, navigation, rollover detection, active suspension, and security systems. These systems utilize accelerometers, gyroscopes, and steering angle sensors in order to notice any difference in the driver’s intentions and the vehicle’s actual motion. These systems are helpful in situations when there is a need to control the vehicle during sudden variation.

Accelerometers and gyroscopes find application in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for management of orientation and movement of a vehicle. This data is utilized for providing next-generation safety advantages such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warnings. Increase in usage of advanced automotive safety systems is likely to propel the global industry in the next few years.

Popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) has increased in the military & defense sector in the past few years owing to developments in the flight control technology. Flight control systems, specifically utilized in UAVs, depend significantly on inertial measurement units (IMUs), which provide key data on the movement and orientation of the aircraft. This information is utilized by the flight control system in order to control movement of aircraft and maintain stability.

The rise in adoption of UAVs across the globe is anticipated to create business opportunities for manufacturers of accelerometer and gyroscope devices. Government authorities of several developed and developing countries are focusing on strengthening their defense capabilities. Hence, they are increasing investment in advanced technologies, such as drones. These initiatives are likely to accelerate market development in the next few years.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on strengthening production capabilities in sensors that can serve as dependable, precise, and cost-efficient option in varied applications. Demand for such sensors has increased in various end-use industries, such as aerospace, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and automotive. Demand for miniaturized sensors has increased among producers of small devices. Hence, market players are focusing on fulfilling the market needs by developing products accordingly. Moreover, several companies are producing sensors with many axes that can provide more comprehensive motion tracking. This aside, players are developing sensors that could sustain vibrations, harsh environment, and higher temperatures.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=31280<ype=S

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in penetration of IoT-based devices and smartphones across developed and developing countries is fueling industry growth

Increase in the trend of miniaturization of inertial sensors presents significant growth opportunities in the global accelerometer and gyroscope industry

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific held more than 50.0% share of the global market in 2021

The region is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rapid expansion of the automotive sector and presence of large number of key automobile manufacturers in countries such as India and China.

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Competition Landscape

Players are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop advanced products as per the need of the end-use industries

They are also focusing on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, in order to maintain leadership position in the global industry

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=31280

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Key Players

Dytran Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Hansford Sensors

Kionix, Inc.

InnaLabs

MEMSIC Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Meggitt plc

Northrop Grumman

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Safran Colibrys SA

TE Connectivity

Systron Donner Inertial (EMCORE Corporation)

Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market Segmentation

By Type

Accelerometer Piezoresistive Accelerometer Capacitive Accelerometer Piezoelectric Accelerometer

Gyroscope MEMS Gyroscope Fiber-optic Gyroscope Ring Laser Gyroscope Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope (DTG) Others

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)



By Dimension

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis



By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductor

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

3D Printed Battery Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) IC Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Video Intercom Devices Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com