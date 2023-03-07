Command Alkon to Host Educational Session at Record-Breaking 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading software and solutions provider bringing together technology and people, is proud to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG March 14-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the North Hall Booth N12315. Scott Dugan, Global Product Manager, Vice President at Command Alkon, will host an educational session titled “Automation When Finding Labor is Laborsome” on Thursday, March 16 from 9:30-10:15 AM in West Hall 206.



“This show is a must-attend event for building materials and construction professionals,” said Scott. “Not only does it provide a unique opportunity to engage and connect with practitioners from around the world, but attendees also leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem-solving strategies through networking and educational sessions. I’m honored to have been chosen to share my knowledge about how technology can help alleviate some of the challenges that the workforce shortage creates for our industry.”

The session will discuss relieving pressure from the talent shortage through aggregate site automation, how automation can enable operations to do more with less and get trucks on the road faster, and attendees will get a first-hand look at customers who have been able to improve throughput and profits with automation at play.

Command Alkon will host several live demonstrations at Booth N12315 throughout the week. To access descriptions and times for each demo, click here.

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials. Command Alkon customer-focused suite of solutions enable you to take control of distributed, complex production and operations, while empowering teams to drive real-world impact. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.commandalkon.com.

