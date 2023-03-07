binx health and the Elton John AIDS Foundation Aim to Break Down Barriers to PrEP and STI Screening Through Convenient binx everywhere At-home Solutions

BOSTON, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- binx health, a healthcare technology and diagnostics company focused on making routine testing convenient, is supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation to increase access to testing for HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) on a national scale. With a shared mission of increasing access to HIV-preventive care and sexual health and wellness, the companies’ joint initiative aims to reach underserved populations and improve access to care through binx everywhere at-home self-collection programs. Self-collection kits will be made available to consumers through an Elton John AIDS Foundation custom branded website with cash pay and insurance bill options for at-home access to all essential components of a comprehensive PrEP and HIV/STI screening program: HIV, HPV, syphilis, hepatitis C, hepatitis B, trichomoniasis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and creatinine.

“The Elton John AIDS Foundation and binx health have a shared commitment to make HIV testing and PrEP more accessible for those in greatest need,” said Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. “binx’s advanced digital health platform will help to advance our mission of creating a more supportive environment for people living with HIV in the U.S. and help us reduce the rate of new HIV infections in hardest hit communities.”

The HIV epidemic continues to be a major public health issue, and it has disproportionately impacted underserved populations, particularly racial and ethnic minorities, gay, and bisexual men.1 An estimated 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they are infected.2 Moreover, for increasingly mobile populations, convenient access to testing for those on PrEP is essential to increasing adoption of highly protective therapeutics for HIV prevention. Getting tested is the best way to understand your HIV status so individuals can obtain treatment and make decisions that can help prevent the transmission of HIV. With binx health and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, now at-risk communities can receive care remotely and confidentially in a space of their choosing, without traveling to a clinic, and pick up their PrEP therapy where they wish, including binx partner pharmacies.

“Since the founding of binx everywhere in 2017, our mission has been to broaden access to sexual healthcare by breaking down barriers related to stigma, geography, cost, and related factors,” said Jeffrey Luber, CEO of binx health. “We are especially proud to be supporting as esteemed an organization as the Elton John AIDS Foundation and look forward to working closely to help efforts in the battle against HIV/AIDS nationally. Through at-home ‘everywhere’ self-collection, and high-quality partner pharmacies for PrEP dispensing, we aim to reach the many not currently being fully served under traditional paradigms.”

The binx everywhere digital access engine and logistics platform will power this joint initiative. Consumers can access individual self-collection kits and other resources through a custom website, while also allowing organizations to purchase bulk kits and distribute them widely to their populations. Please visit ejaf.mybinxhealth.com to purchase individual kits or contact marketaccess@mybinxhealth.com for more information on bulk kits.

About Elton John AIDS Foundation

The Elton John AIDS Foundation is one of the foremost independent AIDS charities in the world. At the Foundation, we believe AIDS can be beaten. We act on that belief by raising funds for evidence-based frontline programs and policies and speaking out with honesty and compassion about the realities of people’s lives. Sir Elton John created the Foundation in 1992. Since then, through hard work and with the help of our network of kind and generous friends and supporters, the Foundation has raised more than $525 million globally to combat stigma, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS. Join us in speaking out, taking action, and continuing the fight against this worldwide pandemic so that no one is left behind.

About binx health

binx is a healthcare technology and diagnostics company that is leading the way to accessible routine testing by partnering with primary care, public health, retail health, universities, and leaders in HIV prevention and sexual health to reach underserved populations and impede the spread of infection. The Company’s omnichannel platform is the only healthcare delivery model designed to reach people in-clinic and remotely with novel access modalities focused on the patient. binx is paving the way to improve population health issues at scale in partnership with those on the front lines of care. The Company’s dual-care offerings include the binx io, the first ever FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived, point-of-care chlamydia and gonorrhea test system for males and females providing central lab performance results in about thirty minutes, and binx everywhere, a physician-mediated, secure, and highly configurable technology platform that integrates self-collection with high-quality laboratory testing and follow-up. binx’s proprietary platforms enable organizations to broaden access to care, promote health equity, and connect all key stakeholders of healthcare delivery in a seamless, evidence-based manner that engenders consumer delight.

binx everywhere may not be available outside of the US.

HIV: human immunodeficiency virus

