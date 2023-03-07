Solid Biosciences to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 3:35 PM ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Barclays representative.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne, AVB-202-TT, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, AVB-401 for BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional assets for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence, bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

David.Carey@finnpartners.com

Solid Biosciences Media Contact:

Tim Palmer

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

607-760-4223

Tim@solidbio.com