Boston Semi Equipment Receives Follow-On Order for Multiple High-Voltage Zeus Handlers

BILLERICA, Mass., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Semi Equipment (BSE), a global leader in advanced automation solutions to the semiconductor and consumer electronics industries, today announced that it has received a follow-on order for multiple Zeus gravity handlers for high-voltage device testing.



Demand for power electronics is increasing. According to IDTechEx, the Battery Electric Vehicle segment will see a 15% CAGR globally over the next decade. BSE’s high-voltage test handler solutions have become an industry benchmark for performance and reliability. Zeus High-Voltage gravity handlers are engineered to manage peak voltage loads exceeding 11.8kV and the company is investing significantly in continuous improvement and achieving higher levels of performance. BSE Zeus test handlers combine optimized test site design and reliable contact methods to ensure safety and productivity in a wide range of customer requirements.

“BSE continues to see excellent traction in the high-voltage test handler market,” said Scott Kroeger, BSE’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “We are well positioned to tackle high-value customer problems in this segment, and we are excited about the continued market push toward electrification. We are pleased that our customer has continued to choose BSE products to meet its growing demand.”

About BSE:

Boston Semi Equipment LLC is a recognized global leader in test automation technology and services to semiconductor and electronics manufacturers worldwide. Its production-proven gravity and pick and place handlers play an important role in ensuring reliable testing of semiconductor devices. BSE brings decades of know-how and rich application history to every customer interaction, and it strives every day to lower test cell cost of ownership and increase equipment performance. Visit www.bostonsemiequipment.com for more information.

