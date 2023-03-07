General Richard D. Clarke, United States Army (Ret.) Joins Shift5’s Board of Directors

Rosslyn, VA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift5, the technology company that unlocks fleet and weapon system onboard data to achieve optimal operational readiness, lethality, and survivability, today announced the appointment of General Richard D. Clarke, United States Army (Ret.) to its Board of Directors.

“I am honored to join a team that is of the highest quality and full of leaders of character who have developed exciting and innovative capabilities that will greatly benefit the readiness of our warfighters and has clear tremendous commercial sector applicability,” said General Clarke.

“General Clarke has been a tremendous champion of innovative solutions to aid and support our warfighters,” said Josh Lospinoso, co-founder and CEO of Shift5. “The knowledge and insight General Clarke brings from his numerous command positions – with USSOCOM, with the Joint Staff J5, and more – will be instrumental to ensuring Shift5 continues to align its solutions to the entire spectrum of warfighters who operate in contested environments.”

In August of 2022, General Clarke retired as the Commander of United States Special Operations Command after nearly four decades of service with the United States Army. Prior to leading USSOCOM, General Clarke spent time at the Pentagon as the Joint Staff’s Director for Strategic Plans and Policy (J5). Previously, General Clarke commanded the 82nd Airborne Division and the 75th Ranger Regiment, and he also served as Commandant of Cadets at the Military Academy at West Point.

In addition to General Clarke’s appointment to the Board of Directors, Shift5 is also supported by a Board of Advisors committed to the rapid scale and deployment of innovative solutions to ensure the military readiness of the U.S. and its allies. Members of the advisory board include:

General Ed Cardone (Ret.), former Commander of United States Army Cyber Command

Lieutenant General Mark Bowman (Ret.), former CIO/J6 of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Vice Adm. Ted Branch (Ret.), former Director of Naval Intelligence and the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Dominance

Lieutenant General Charles Moore (Ret.), former Deputy Commander United States Cyber Command

Vice Adm. David Dunaway (Ret.), former Commander of United States Naval Air Systems Command

Major General Ed Wilson (Ret.), former Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Senior Military Advisor for Cyber, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy

Colonel Ross Morrell (Ret.), former Chief, Technology & Innovation Officer of NORAD & US Northern Command

About Shift5

Shift5 captures, stores, and analyzes serial bus data on military platforms and weapons systems in real time, providing anomaly detection and operational intelligence required to act. In active implementation in both the defense and commercial sectors, Shift5’s technology provides real-time alerting and historical trends to assure mission readiness and cyber survivability.

Created by officers who stood up U.S. Army Cyber Command and pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, Shift5 defends commercial transportation systems and military platforms against operational failures and OT cybersecurity risks. Household name aviation companies, U.S. railroads, and fleets within the U.S. military rely on Shift5 to maintain the readiness and availability of today’s fleets and tomorrow’s next-generation vehicles. For more information, visit https://shift5.io.