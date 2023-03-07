Kyrio signs Sparro as first reseller partner for ARC Mobile solution

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrio®, a subsidiary of CableLabs® focused on software and testing solutions for the global broadband industry, announced today a reseller partner agreement allowing Sparro, a subsidiary of WCI and B2B client-centric networking and applications solutions provider, to offer Kyrio's Adaptive Route Control (ARC) Mobile solution to customers.

ARC Mobile is a software-based, no-hardware solution that provides automated traffic steering between Wi-Fi and cellular networks for mobile customers. This allows for real-time route customization per customer per application, enabling traffic to be intelligently routed over the best quality network. ARC Mobile seamlessly shifts traffic to 4G/5G when Wi-Fi connectivity is poor and back to Wi-Fi when the connection improves.

"We are excited that Sparro will be bringing our ARC Mobile solution to enterprise customers," said Ike Elliott, president and CEO at Kyrio. "Our technology provides an innovative solution to seamlessly connect enterprise customers with their Wi-Fi and cellular networks, which reduces downtime and improves productivity across industries. By joining forces with Sparro, whose holistic network solutions have earned them a reputation for providing exceptional value, we can enhance the overall experience for customers.”

Sparro’s advanced technology solutions help large enterprise customers navigate digital transformation. Delivering wired and wireless networking, edge computing, IT agility, connected security, and 5G solutions, Sparro will leverage ARC Mobile to enable a better customer experience, optimize existing infrastructure and realize significant cost savings by avoiding unintended routing over more expensive facilities.

"Supply chain complexities and customer service demands have made seamless connectivity a mission-critical factor to ensuring uninterrupted operations,” said Jason Wickam, vice president and general manager at Sparro. "Our relationship with Kyrio to provide ARC Mobile’s innovative technology ensures seamless connectivity between Wi-Fi and cellular networks, which is crucial for enterprise customers looking to optimize their business and minimize downtime."

For more information about Kyrio's ARC Mobile solution and this new relationship, please visit go.kyrio.com/arc-mobile-smart-routing.





About Kyrio:

Kyrio’s mission is to create economic and strategic value for network operators and their suppliers. Over 100 network operators and network equipment suppliers trust Kyrio to deliver innovative and impactful software solutions and provide industry-leading broadband testing and validation services. Kyrio is a wholly owned subsidiary of CableLabs. To learn more about Kyrio, please visit kyrio.com.





About Sparro:

Headquartered in Houston, Sparro is a B2B client-centric networking and applications solutions provider. The company aligns with the strongest and most innovative global communications and technology product providers to provide a single-source solution for Fortune 500 enterprises, real property portfolio owners and industry-specific business leaders. Sparro’s team of experienced professionals is driven by the long-term success and satisfaction of our partners and clients. For more information, please visit gosparro.com.

