New Study Reveals Infant Formula Shortages & Improved Guidance from Healthcare Associations May Have Inspired Working Parents to Breastfeed Longer

McHenry, Ill., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the infant formula shortage that impacted families across North America last year, a recent survey found that 1 in 3 working parents plan to eliminate or limit formula usage, indicating that the infant formula crisis strengthened moms’ intentions to breastfeed. Additionally, respondents shared that 31% plan to breastfeed longer in response to the new breastfeeding guidelines introduced in 2022 by the AAP. The study, conducted in October 2022 by Medela, voted the most trusted breast pump brand in America*, surveyed more than 2,500 moms for their thoughts and concerns about infant feeding, their breastfeeding plans and their return-to-work experiences.

“Parents and families have felt the impact of the formula shortage directly and indirectly. Parents are trying their best to breastfeed and pump, though the added challenge of not having enough lactation resources in the workplace is yet another barrier. The feedback shared through this survey highlights the critical role that employers play in supporting the health and wellness of employees and their families,” says Jeff Castillo, executive vice president of the Americas for Medela. “For those reliant on infant formula, the shortage forced families into vulnerable situations that may have been avoided with the right workplace support in place. Paired with the changing guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that aligns with global public health guidance, it’s clear that babies benefit from breast milk. How different things would have been if working parents across the country had access to what they need to provide breast milk to their babies when they return to work."

From the survey, nearly 3 out of 4 moms will return to work and of those, 97% will continue breastfeeding. However, 42% ranked their employer’s lactation support as just fair or worse, and 38% didn’t know what support, if any, was available at work.

Through Medela’s Kin program, created in partnership with Mamava, employers can get the support they need to do better by their employees. Kin helps take the guesswork out of lactation support at work. Kin provides resources and educational materials about breast milk feeding to ensure employees feel informed about workplace pumping, private lactation spaces through Mamava, and 24/7 Virtual Support with round-the-clock access to experts for new parents. Employers can provide breast milk feeding equipment and supplies to create a supportive workplace for new parents transitioning back to work after a baby. The program was recognized in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas list for 2022. In addition to the recent survey results, Medela published a new white paper that outlines the current breastfeeding landscape for working mothers, and the ways employers can help – and not inadvertently hinder – families when it comes to choices around breastfeeding. The white paper can be downloaded for free at: medela.us/kin/whitepaper.

Medela is committed to improving disparities in breastfeeding through its Medela Cares program. In response to the infant formula shortage, Medela launched #MomsUnite4Milk, a pumpathon and education campaign encouraging moms to donate breast milk to nonprofit milk banks across North America, including sharing products and educational resources about pumping and milk donations. Through these efforts, Medela rallied communities across the nation into action to improve support for moms, families and nonprofit milk banks in need. To date, the program has helped moms to donate more than 55,000 ounces of breast milk. Medela Cares continues to provide storage bags to moms who donate their milk to local nonprofit milk banks. Learn more at medela.us/breastfeeding/.

About Medela

