electroCore Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it has received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq) by letter dated March 6, 2023 informing electroCore that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The closing bid price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was greater than $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive trading days between February 15, 2023 and March 1, 2023. As a result of regaining compliance, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.



