Generac Announces Strategic Minority Investment in Rolling Energy Resources, EV Telematics Software Company

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) (“Generac”), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced a strategic minority investment in Rolling Energy Resources (“RER”), a provider of electric vehicle load management software used by utilities and electric vehicle owners to monitor, control and optimize charging.



RER and Generac Grid Services are currently working together to provide utilities and consumers with EV load management solutions for charge monitoring, behavioral demand response, and automated smart charging through direct-to-vehicle communications. These capabilities, in conjunction with Generac Grid Services’ industry-leading Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform, Concerto, provide a comprehensive solution for utilities to address the growing challenge to the electrical grid resulting from the rapid growth in EVs.

“We have worked closely with the RER team commercially over the past 12 months on several projects that support local grid reliability and are excited to deepen our relationship,” said James Carr, president of Generac Grid Services. “Monitoring and controlling EVs with RER’s leading telematics platform, alongside our existing integrations with smart EV chargers and Geotab, truly distinguishes Generac’s offerings by supporting the broadest range of vehicle and program types.”

“As customers adopt EVs at unprecedented rates, utilities need innovative and secure ways to manage EV charging’s demand on the distribution grid,” said Scott Dimetrosky, co-founder and CEO of RER. “We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Generac to deliver secure, reliable, data and control solutions that enable grid operators to effectively monitor and control EV load, all while rewarding customers for charging responsibly.”

As a part of the investment, a member of the Generac executive team will join the RER board of directors. The investment closed on March 3rd, 2023.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

About Rolling Energy Resources

Rolling Energy Resources (RER) was founded in 2020, is located in Boulder, CO, and currently has 17 employees. The Company’s platform provides utilities with smart charging, demand response, and electric vehicle research solutions for all automotive brands, without new hardware. RER’s offering connects directly to the cars through their native APIs, utilizing systems that are already in place. The Company’s solutions can control charging and monitor battery state-of-charge, regardless of where the customer plugs in. To learn more, visit www.rollingenergyresources.com or LinkedIn.

